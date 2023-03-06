Practice Management System Market Revenue to Surpass $28.17 Billion by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Practice Management System Industry Overview

The global practice management system market size was valued at USD 12.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growing adoption of these management systems can be attributed to its increasing need for reduction in healthcare costs along with the ability to generate sufficient income for healthcare professionals. Furthermore, favorable initiatives undertaken by the government coupled with increasing penetration of IT in the healthcare sector are expected to fuel the market growth. For instance, in May 2020, the federal government proposed the Federal IT Strategic Plan 2020-2025, which focuses on improvising the access, exchange, and usage of electronic health information.

Practice management system vendors and organizations have initiated to help in curbing the pandemic by making telehealth a mainstream alternative, enhancing data access through EHRs, and scheduling patient appointments using the practice management software. The introduction of a practice management system for operating medical and healthcare practices during the COVID-19 pandemic has eased the process, as data entering into computerized systems is more convenient than paper-based methods. The upsurge in the demand for achieving efficiency in operations and documentation with nominal errors is boosting the market growth.

In addition, the rising number of technological developments coupled with the varying dynamics of healthcare/hospital settings have paved ample opportunities for market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus on high-quality care & cost-effective treatment is also anticipated to drive the market growth. Furthermore, a rise in the R&D investments and demand for practice management systems is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. There is high competition between key players, which has prioritized collaborations and partnerships between other companies to enhance the practice management system market.

Moreover, according to the Congressional Research Service report, in 2018, the federal funding for research & development in the U.S. has risen from USD 2.8 billion in 1953 to USD 127.2 billion in 2018. Such factors are driving R&D activities and are expected to support market growth. The growing geriatric population is also expected to propel the market. Elderlies are susceptible to chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, that often lead to hospitalizations. Thus, the increasing geriatric population is expected to increase the patient pool for several chronic diseases. Furthermore, the growing incidences of drug resistance have fueled the demand to maintain & track patient history and medical data.

Practice Management System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global practice management system market on the basis of product, component, delivery mode, end-user, and region:

Practice Management System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Integrated

Standalone

Practice Management System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Software

Services

Practice Management Systems Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

On-premise

Web-based

Cloud-based

Practice Management System End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Physician Back Office

Pharmacies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other Settings

Practice Management System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

September 2020: CloudMD Software & Services Inc. acquired the majority of the shares of Benchmark Systems, which is a fully integrated cloud-based healthcare solution provider.

July 2019: Elite Computer Italia, a dental practice management software company, was acquired by Henry Schein to increase its regional presence.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global practice management system market include:

Henry Schein, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

AdvantEdge Healthcare Solutions

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Accumedic Computer Systems, Inc.

NXGN Management, LLC

eClinicalWorks

CoreCloud

Kareo, Inc.

Practice Fusion, Inc.

AdvancedMD, Inc.

DrChrono, Inc.

CollaborateMD Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC

OfficeAlly Inc.

PracticeSuite Inc.

