Future Electronics Features Microchip Smart Metering Platform in THE EDGE

Montreal, QC, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently showcased Microchip’s Smart Metering Platform in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The platform by Microchip also incorporates microprocessor, security, memory, wireless and power-line connectivity devices. With best-in-class feature sets and equipment design performance for the smart grid, this smart energy portfolio offers users endless possibilities.

To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/microchip-smart-metering-platform. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Register here https://myfuture.futureelectronics.com/SubscribeAmericas?source=pressrelease to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###