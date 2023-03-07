Lady’s Platinum Dinner Ring and A Painting by George Valentine Dureau will Headline Crescent City’s March 17-18 Auction

New Orleans, LA, 2023-Mar-07 — /EPR Network/ — A rare lady’s platinum dinner ring with a lovely 7.96-carat Indian oval alexandrite stone, an oil on canvas painting by New Orleans artist George Valentine Dureau, and a circa 1910 Tiffany Studios bronze and favrile glass lamp are a few of the expected highlights in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s Important March Estates auction slated for March 17th and 18th.

The auction, starting at 10 am Central time both days, is loaded with over 700 choice lots in a wide variety of collecting categories. Bidding is available online, as well as live in the Crescent City gallery at 1330 Saint Charles Avenue in New Orleans. In-person gallery previews will begin on Wednesday, March 8th, from 10-5 Central time. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted.

The stunning and exceedingly rare lady’s platinum dinner ring with a 7.96-carat Indian oval alexandrite center stone is surrounded by a double concentric border of tiny round diamonds. The split shank also mounted with tiny round diamonds. In all, the total diamond weight is 1.05 carats. The ring, with an appraisal and GIA report is expected to gavel for $70,000-$90,000.

The oil on canvas painting by George Valentine Dureau (1930-2014) is titled El Viaje Dorado and is from the artist’s “Dead Toreador” series (referencing Edouard Manet’s “Dead Toreador”). Presented in a wood frame measuring 59 ½ inches by 53 ½ inches, the Dureau work is signed on the bottom and signed, dated and titled en verso. The painting should realize $8,000-$12,000.

The circa 1910 Tiffany Studios bronze and favrile lamp, 15 inches tall, boasts a 7-inch diameter shade engraved “L.C.T. Favrile” and a base stamped with Tiffany Glass and Decorating Co. logo (est. $3,000-$5,000). Also, a Tiffany Persian favrile glass desk lamp, circa 1910, is 14 inches tall with a 7 ¼ inch diameter shade. The base is signed “L.C. Tiffany Favrile” (est. $2,000-$4,000).

A 151-piece sterling flatware set by Gorham in the “Old English Tipt” pattern, weighing a total of 179.11 troy ounces, has an estimate of $3,500-$4,500; while a 101-piece set of sterling flatware by International in the “Joan of Arc” pattern, 96. 15 troy oz. should hit $1,500-$2,500.

An oil on canvas painting by Kim Douglas Wiggins (American, b. 1959), titled Beyond the Cedars (1985), signed and dated, 29 ¼ inches by 35 ¼ inches (sight, less frame) is estimated to reach $1,500-$2,500. Also, an oil on canvas board by Robert Malcolm Rucker (La., 1932-2001), Oak at Sunset, signed, diminutive at just 3 inches by 5 inches (sight), should bring $400-$800.

Two gorgeous antique mirrors also have identical estimates ($1,000-$2,000). One is French Louis XVI Art Nouveau style carved oak mirror from the late 19th century, impressive at 81 inches tall by 62 inches wide. The other is a circa 1880 American Aesthetic gilt and gesso over-mantel mirror and console table, the mirror with an arched crest with floral and bead decoration.

A silver gelatin portrait print by Theodore Fonville Winans (Mo./La., 1911-1992), titled Planting Oysters (1938), signed and dated, unframed, 10 inches by 8 inches, is expected to make $800-$1,200. Also, a circa 1900 pottery puzzle mug by George E. Ohr (Miss., 1857-1918), signed, 3 ½ inches tall, one of three creations by Ohr in the sale, should rise to $700-$1,200.

A 19th century English Queen Anne walnut secretary bookcase, 84 inches tall by 40 inches wide, the double bonnet top above arched beveled mirrored panel doors, has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. Also, an American carved walnut Rococo Revival bedroom suite marble-top washstand base, the inset cookie corner figured white marble over two setback frieze drawers, should rise to $800-$1,200.

Fine French furniture, plentiful at most Crescent City auctions, will include these wonderful lots:

– An unusual pair of Louis XVI carved walnut bow front marble-top console tables, 20th century, the inset crème marble over a bowed skirt with three faux frieze drawers, the other with a double bowed top, both on turned tapered reeded legs (est. $1,500-$2,500).

– An early 19th century French Empire ormolu mounted carved walnut marble-top commode, the rectangular black marble over a frieze drawer and three setback drawers flanked by ormolu mounted columns, on a plinth (est. $1,000-$2,000).

– A 19th century French Provincial Louis XIII style carved walnut sideboard, the stepped edge top over three frieze drawers above three fielded panel cupboard doors with iron escutcheons and butt hinges, on a plinth base (est. $1,000-$2,000).

All of the above items are from Day 2, but Day 1 also has many tantalizing offerings. Like with Day 2, the expected top lot is a lady’s ring: an 18kt white gold dinner ring with an oval 3.02-carat fancy light yellow diamond atop a double concentric graduated border of round diamonds, the shoulders of the bands also mounted with tiny round diamonds (est. $20,000-$25,000).

Also on Day 1, a watercolor on paper View of the Capital from the Park by Clark Hulings (Fla./N.M., 1922-2011), signed and dated, in a canvas and mat wood frame, is expected to ring up $1,500-$2,500; while an oil on canvas by Lorenzo Scott (Ga., b. 1934), titled Christ and Disciples, signed lower right, in a 25 ½ inch by 43 inch wood frame, should earn $1,000-$2,000.

Internet bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted until 1 pm Central time the day before the auction. A 25 percent buyer’s premium will be applied in-house. A printed catalog is available; please call 504-529-5057 or email info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.

For more information regarding Crescent City Auction Gallery and the Important March Estates auction on March 17th-18th, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com. Updates are posted often.

