Influencer Marketing Platform Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2030

Influencer Marketing Platform Industry Overview

The global influencer marketing platform market size was valued at USD 10.39 billion in 2021. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4% from 2022 to 2030.

This can be credited to the shifting inclination of brands from traditional celebrities to online influencers to endorse their products. The term influencer marketing is gradually becoming an indispensable part of the mainstream branding strategies across organizations. It is an amalgamation of conventional celebrity endorsements and content-driven marketing strategies.

The increased application of the internet for advertisements has significantly transformed the business models of various companies and has provided marketers with new means to reach target audiences. Such promotional activities allow marketers to provide personalized advertisements, enhancing the customer experience. Social media platforms, including Instagram, Meta (Facebook), Pinterest, and YouTube, have gained massive traction for such marketing purposes. These new ways of branding and promotion are expected to enhance the influencer marketing platform market outlook in the subsequent years.

The influencer marketing platforms gained immense popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government-mandated lockdown restrictions forced the production houses and advertisement agencies to halt the scheduled advertisement shootings, urging the companies to resort to alternate promotion methods. The increased social media usage during the lockdown also encouraged the adoption of influencer marketing. This trend is expected to continue even after the pandemic.

Influencer Marketing Platform Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global influencer marketing platform market based on application, organization size, end-use, and region:

Influencer Marketing Platform Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Campaign Management

Search & Discovery

Analytics & Reporting

Influencer Management

Influencer Marketing Platform Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Influencer Marketing Platform End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Food & Entertainment

Sports & Fitness

Travel & Holiday

Fashion & Lifestyle

Others

Influencer Marketing Platform Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Influencer Marketing Platform Industry include

Upfluence Inc.

Speakr Inc.

AspireIQ

Grapevine Logic Inc.

Mavrck

Klear

NeoReach

Traackr Inc.

Webfluential

Hypetap Pty Ltd.

