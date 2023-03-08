Vibration Control System Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 09, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Vibration Control System Industry Overview

The global vibration control system market size was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is expected to witness an increase in demand at a global level owing to the growing emphasis on the mechanical stability and balancing of industrial machinery and automobiles. Vibration Control Systems (VCS) is an isolation system that vigorously responds to incoming vibrations. These systems are used to control vibrations in static or moving machines and help to reduce friction and other disruptions.

Also, these systems safeguard the operation of machine parts, generation of heat, wear & tear, loss of energy, and cracks & breakage, among others. They are used in various industries such as automotive, aero & defense, electrical & electronics, oil & gas, and healthcare, among others. The rapidly growing automotive and aviation industries are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. The rapid development of next-generation VCS for aircraft to reduce vibration is a primary factor driving the market growth. Also, in the automotive industry, anti-vibration systems such as bushing and mounting are used to reduce quivers. These systems help in increasing vehicle efficiency as well as the life span of the components. VCSs were initially designed for use in automotive and electrical equipment. These systems are now being used in aerospace & defense, oil & gas, and mining & quarrying, among others.

Furthermore, these systems are gaining ground in the healthcare sector as well. Pharmaceutical companies have started using these mechanisms to mitigate the impacts of tremble and quivers on sensitive equipment such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRIs) and DNA sequencing microarrays, among others in healthcare and scientific institutions. On the other hand, factors such as strict industry regulations, high costs of systems, and component reliability issues are anticipated to hinder the market growth over the years.

The strict regulations and policies set by the U.S. defense and airline authorities are compelling manufacturers of VCS to upgrade their design. Also, in recent years, the aviation industry started using anti-vibration control systems as previously the reliability of various components, including actuators, sensors, and controllers was comparatively less, thus, inhibiting the growth of the market. However, the rising demand for self-controlling, smart, and adaptive VCS, along with technological development, such as web-based continuous machine condition monitoring and active Noise and Vibration Control (ANVC) systems in aircraft, is an opportunity for market growth over the coming years.

Vibration Control System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global vibration control system market based on systems type, application, and region:

Vibration Control Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Motion Control Springs Hangers Washers & Bushes Mounts

Vibration Control Isolating Pads Isolators Others



Vibration Control Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Others

Vibration Control System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Vibration Control System market include

ContiTech AG

Lord Corporation

Resistoflex

HUTCHINSON

Fabreeka

Sentek Dynamics Inc.

VICODA GmbH

Isolation Technology Inc.

Trelleborg AB

Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.

