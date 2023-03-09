Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is driven by Increasing Number of Patients with Bleeding Issues

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 09, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Industry Overview

The global intravenous immunoglobulin market size was valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. The growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases, increasing adoption of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatments, and rising use of off-label indications are the key drivers of the market. The rising number of patients with immunodeficiency disorders is the primary cause for the development of IVIG preparations.

The global IVIG market is expanding rapidly because of an increasing number of patients with bleeding issues and an increasing number of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) patients. Furthermore, increased investment in the healthcare industry is assisting in the growth of the IVIG market. Additionally, the growing number of patients suffering from autoimmune illnesses and other pathological conditions is fueling market expansion for IVIG products.

The demand for IVIG therapies for the treatment of acquired and primary immunodeficiency diseases is increasing as it is the most effective and the only available treatment option. Moreover, sedentary lifestyle habits, including consumption of saturated fats, salt, and sugars, less physical activities, and high alcohol consumption have led to an increase in the prevalence of these diseases. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders such as obesity and antibody deficiency disorders is expected to fuel the growth.

According to NIH data, over 500,000 persons in the U.S. suffer from more than 200 distinct types of primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIDDs). The rising prevalence of primary and acquired immunodeficiency illnesses including AIDS and X-linked hypogammaglobulinemia is projected to increase the demand for immunoglobulin therapy during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising cost of IVIG therapy is projected to be a significant barrier to market expansion. Immunoglobulin infusions are typically given once every 3 to 4 weeks, and the therapy is ongoing around 12-16 sessions yearly. The estimated cost of IVIG is USD 73.89 per gram, with a total cost of USD 10,000 depending on the severity of the illness. Immunoglobulin replacement treatments are long-term therapies that typically last 6 months. As per the ABIM Foundation, the expense of IgG treatment therapy exceeds USD 30,000 a year.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global intravenous immunoglobulin market on the basis of application, type, distribution channel, and region:

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hypogammaglobulinemia

CIDP

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Congenital AIDS

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

ITP

Kawasaki Disease

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Others

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

IgG

IgM

IgA

IgE

IgD

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacy

Others

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

April 2022: Grifols S.A. completed its purchase of Biotest, a significant and transformative deal that will boost growth and innovation. Grifols’ purchase of Biotest AG allows it to accelerate and extend its product range, boost patient access to plasma medicines, operate the biggest private European network of plasma facilities (87 sites), and boost revenue growth and margin development.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market include:

Biotest AG

Baxter International Inc.

Octapharma AG

LFB Biotechnologies

Grifols SA

CSL Behring

China Biologics Products Inc.

Kedrion Biopharma

BDI Pharma Inc.

