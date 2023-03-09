Student Information System Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 10, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Student Information System Industry Overview

The global student information system market size was valued at USD 7.41 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing digitalization in the education industry, growing inclination towards e-learning, and improving quality of education are contributing to the growth. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the demand for Student Information System (SIS) due to the high demand for online education. As per the data published by UNESCO, 1.3 billion learners globally were unable to go to their educational institutes in March 2021 and needed online education to continue with the tuition for the academic year 2020-2021. The adoption of eLearning technologies gained traction during the COVID-19 outbreak and is expected to progressively increase post the pandemic to tackle a similar situation in the future.

The market growth is also bolstered by the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing, and 5G telecommunication. The advanced student information systems essentially focus on analytics, mobile analytics, mobile applications, behavior tracking, and cloud accessibility. The explosion of connected mobile devices is facilitating the addition of numerous mobile apps for increased convenience for students and their parents. The ongoing trends like migration to cloud and mobile accessibility are fostering the integration of artificial intelligence into these applications. Moreover, the growing emphasis of educational institutions on providing quality education and simplifying communication between faculty, students, and parents, for upgrading education infrastructure is expected to proliferate the use of SIS software and services.

Governments worldwide are investing aggressively in the education sector. Several educational institutions have already adopted Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), eLearning, and Learning Management Systems (LMS), to optimize internal processes while ensuring quality education, and improving the standard of education. Some are adopting SIS to effectively collaborate and communicate with students, parents, and faculties, to keep track of all the students, and enable educators to generate educational content in line with the students’ learning needs. For instance, in July 2021, Ellucian, an information technology service provider, announced the collaboration with The British and Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) Group, to utilize Ellucian Banner Student with Ellucian Managed Cloud, which is a student information system to support registration, advising, grading, enrolment, and course planning.

Several educational institutions/universities use student information solutions to analyze data such as student attendance, class performance, examination results, assessment scores, and other personal information of students. These solutions aid educational institutions in managing student-related data and other administrative operations. In the age of digitalization, the ubiquity of mobile devices, high internet penetration, and the use of social media platforms, make educational institutions also rise to the occasion. The unprecedented growth of online education is due to its greater flexibility, cost savings, and convenience compared to conventional classroom learning. For instance, in July 2021, Skyward, a school management software provider, announced the partnership with Tooele County School District, Utah, U.S., to provide a Student Management System (SMS) that will assist in the modernization of the district’s student-related data and activities.

The development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics embedded in the student information systems further increases operational efficiency and improves the digital experience. Moreover, student information system solutions use Robotic Process Automation (RPA) or machine learning, which can reduce redundant staff labor by automating routine tasks, enabling staff to spend more qualitative time with students. With the growing penetration of mobile devices across demography, mobile apps are now being added to student information system solutions and increase the ease of use for both students and parents. With mobile accessibility and cloud migration, the integration of AI into student information system applications is likely to increase, fostering the growth of the student information market over the forecast period.

Student Information System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global student information system market based on component, deployment, application, end use, and region:

Student Information System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Software

Service

Student Information System Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Student Information System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Financial Management

Student Management

Admission & Recruitment

Student Engagement & Support

Others (Learning Management System, Gradebook Management System, and Program & Course Management)

Student Information System End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

K-12

Higher Education

Student Information System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

