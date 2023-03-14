Delightful Tours Launches a New Mexico City Food Experience

New York, New York, 2023-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — Delightful Tours, the creators of the Portugal Food and Wine experience, has just announced their newest experience: a 7 day Mexico City Food Experience. From November 7-14, 2023, travelers will explore the Mexican cuisine, culture, and spirituality in one of the most vibrant cities in the world.

The tour includes 3 lunch experiences, 2 dinner experiences plus heavy appetizers, a wine tasting session, tequila, mezcal and chocolate tasting session, a tour of Chapultepec Castle with a and Xochimilco and Coyoacan. Additionally, participants will enjoy a Sanctuary day pass with lunch, as well as a cacao ceremony at El Santuario Valle de Bravo and an entrance ticket to the Chocolate Museum. Airport transfers are also included in this amazing experience.

“We are excited to offer this new experience to travelers who want to discover what Mexico City has to offer,” said Leslie Brashear of Delightful Tours. “This cultural journey is sure to be an unforgettable adventure!”

The tour will be based in the Reforma neighborhood in Mexico City for seven nights with several meals included in the price as well as free time for guests to explore the street foods and restaurants on their own. This exclusive opportunity is available for only 12 people so sign up soon!

To learn more about Delightful Tours’ Mexico City Food Experience or to make your reservation today visit https://delightful.tours/mexico-city-food-experience.

You can also contact Leslie directly at leslie@delightful.tours or by calling 404-969-2277.