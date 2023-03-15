Contact Center Analytics Market to Expand at 19.3% CAGR from 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 15, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Contact Center Analytics Industry Overview

The global contact center analytics market size was valued at USD 1.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The high demand for analytics among contact centers can be attributed to the benefits it offers, such as improved service quality and the ability to monitor service metrics from employee performance, call times, customer satisfaction, and efficiency. The growing use of social media platforms is also one of the major factors creating the demand for contact center analytics. Customer feedback posted on social media platforms through blogs, posts, and forums is analyzed using contact center analytics solutions, allowing companies to analyze social media content on a real-time basis.

This helps improve business processes and generate a competitive edge. At the same time, it helps companies understand the opinions expressed by the users, including the jargon, abbreviations, slang, and acronyms on social media. These factors are expected to drive the demand for contact center analytics among organizations. The growing demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled contact center solutions is expected to create new opportunities for market growth. The ability of these solutions to reduce operational costs, provide actionable analytics, personalize the customer experience, and increase customer agent efficiency is expected to drive their importance and adoption in contact centers.

AI is used in various contact center solutions, such as predictive call routing, interactive voice response, conversational AI, and emotional intelligence. AI is used in predictive call routing for matching contact center customers to specific customer service agents capable of handling an issue. Contact centers are expected to comply with the requirements framed by the agencies, such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS). According to the PCI-DSS, contact centers are prohibited from recording the CVV2 numbers of cards along with other sensitive data of customers during a call. At the same time, contact centers are expected to provide the right training to their employees regarding the regulations issued by organizations, such as Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and PCI-DSS.

The rising focus of telecommunication companies worldwide on improving their first call resolution rates and increasing call deflection is also driving the demand for contact center analytics. The use of contact center analytics solutions to analyze customer backgrounds helps reduce the total interaction volume. At the same time, predictive analytics solutions are used to understand customer queries, which help companies improve first call resolution rates. In addition, it is also used for understanding the customer behavior and preferences to better serve their requirements.

Contact Center Analytics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global contact center analytics market on the basis of solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, application, end-use, and region:

Contact Center Analytics Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Cross-channel Analytics

Performance Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Speech Analytics

Text Analytics

Contact Center Analytics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Managed Services

Contact Center Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hosted

On-premise

Contact Center Analytics Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Large

SME

Contact Center Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Automatic Call Distributor

Customer Experience Management

Log Management

Real-time Monitoring & Reporting

Risk & Compliance Management

Workforce Optimization

Others

Contact Center Analytics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Contact Center Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Contact Center Analytics market include

8X8 Inc.

CallMiner

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Interactive

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Genpact Ltd.

Mitel Networks Corp.

Nice Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Verint Systems Inc.

