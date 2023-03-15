Amphoteric Surfactants Market Emerging Trends and Competitive Landscape by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — The global amphoteric surfactants market size was valued at USD 3.98 billion in 2020 and USD 6.01 billion in 2027, with a 7.12% CAGR for 2021-2027. The amphoteric surfactants use to carry out the cationic and anionic hydrophilic groups simultaneously. This structure contains hermaphroditic ions. These ions can form anions and cations based on changes in ambient conditions. These surfactants are classified into two types: pH-sensitive and one is not pH sensitive. The amphoteric surfactants have low toxicity levels. Due to its antibacterial properties and exceptional resistance to hard water, it is massively being used to produce personal care products. The amphoteric surfactants-based products have no irritating effects and can be used in baby shampoos as well.

Factors to be Impacting Performance of Amphoteric Surfactants Market During the Forecast Period

Growth in personal care products demand, combined with the rising high-performance surfactants consumption, is primarily estimated to drive the market’s growth for amphoteric surfactants. However, the stringent regulations associated with the chemical are restraining the demand growth worldwide during the forecast period.

Considering the current market scenario, the global amphoteric surfactants market’s growth is primarily be driven by increasing demand from the personal care industry. Countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, and others show statistics of growing disposable incomes. The need for amphoteric surfactants is ultimately driven by the demand for sulfur-free personal care products.

The amphoteric surfactants have better performance ability at high pressure and temperature than other conventional surfactants. Due to these advantages, the market for amphoteric surfactants will flourish exponentially. However, some restraints are liming the growth of the global Amphoteric Surfactants Market. The stringent regulations in some countries might hamper the development of the global Amphoteric Surfactants Market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Amphoteric Surfactants Market

The COVID-19 crisis has significantly affected the amphoteric surfactants market, resulting in a decrease in overall demand. The economic slowdown and recession have resulted in a significant reduction in demand for products of the end-use industries, which has negatively impacted the amphoteric surfactants market. The pandemic has hit hard the personal care segment, the most extensive application of the amphoteric surfactants. Moreover, the pandemic has caused severe disruption of the entire supply chain, consecutively accounting for the temporary downfall of the market.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the amphoteric surfactants market study based on type, application, and regions.

Based on the type, the amphoteric surfactants market has been segmented into –

Betaine

Amine Oxide

Amphoacetates

Amphopropionates

Sultaines

Based on the product, the global market has been bifurcated into betaine, amine oxide, amphopropionates, amphoacetates, and sultanas. The amine oxide segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global amphoteric surfactants market over the forecast period owing to its high demand for in-home care and cleaning applications. The amine oxide has excellent foaming properties.

Based on the application, the amphoteric surfactants market has been segmented into –

Personal Care

Home Care & I&I Cleaning

Oil Field Chemicals

Agrochemicals

Others

Based on application, the global market has been bifurcated into personal care, home care and industrial & institutional (I&I) cleaning, oil field chemicals, agrochemicals, and others. The personal care application segment dominated the amphoteric surfactants market in 2020 owing to its increasing consumption in the various personal care products formulation and manufacturing.

Amphoteric Surfactants Market: Regional Outlook

The amphoteric surfactants market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific has dominated the global market for amphoteric surfactants on account of the region’s vast population and enormous demand for personal care products. The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market over the forecast period due to growing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of body care. Europe and South America are expected to register high growth rates over the forecast period.

Key Global Amphoteric Surfactants Market Competitors Includes –

The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Croda (UK)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Oxiteno SA (Brazil)

Solvay (Belgium)

Stepan Company (US)

The key players in the amphoteric surfactants market are focusing on growth strategies such as expansion, acquisitions, joint ventures, new product lines, and advanced technology adaption globally to enhance their market share. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country.

Amphoteric Surfactants Market Regional Analysis Includes: