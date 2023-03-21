Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2030

Intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) are used to inform IT directors and protection team of workers of anomalies and attacks on IT infrastructure and applications. These tools realize malware, socially engineered attacks, and different web-based threats. IDPS also provide preemptive intrusion prevention skills for internal threats and potentially compromised systems.

Intrusion detection and prevention systems monitor structures for strange conduct and practicable vulnerabilities that can go away a business prone to cyberattacks. Companies select to adopt these to shield their touchy enterprise facts and ensure their computing infrastructure performs as needed.

Some next-generation firewall software offer intrusion detection and prevention capabilities. But the predominant performance of firewall equipment will be controlling community access, rather than monitoring community behavior.

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) market based on component, type, organizational size, deploymengt mode and vertical at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Analysis, by Component

Solutions

Services

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Analysis, by Type

Network-based

Wireless-based

Network behavior analysis

Host-based

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Analysis, by Organisational Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprise

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Analysis, by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Manufacturing

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Manufacturers –

Cisco Systems

IBM

McAfee

Trend Micro

Palo Alto Networks

AT&T Inc

Darktrace

FireEye

AlertLogic

Fortinet

WatchGuard

Vectra

NSFOCUS

Armor Cloud Security

Bluvector

Extrahop Networks

Hilstone Networks

Secureworks

Huawei

Bricata

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

