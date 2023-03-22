Data Management Platforms Market Size 2022 with Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2030

Data management platforms (DMPs) are central hubs that shop and analyze all of a company’s customer, audience, and marketing data. DMPs help businesses make first-rate use of the large quantities of data they collect by examining records from more than one sources and presenting it in without difficulty digestible ways. DMPs are used by using advert agencies, marketers, and publishers to create rich, customized data sets and greater efficaciously target users for online advertising. DMPs pull in records from a couple of sources, together with first-party software—such as CRM software, digital analytics software, and advertising science like advertiser marketing campaign administration software and writer ad administration software products, and advert networks —as nicely as third-party data providers.
Global Data Management Platforms Market Segmentation
Regional Research Reports has segmented the global data management platforms market based on platform type, data source, deployment type and end users at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.
Global Data Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Platform Type
- Open Data Management Platforms
- Private Data Management Platforms
Global Data Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Data Source
- Web Analytics Tool
- Mobile Web
- Mobile Apps
- CRM data
- POS data
- Social Network
Global Data Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Deployment Mode
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Global Data Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Application
- Advertisers
- Publishers
- Collect new data
- Help define group
- Provide access to data vendors
- Estimate price and reach
- Suggest new groups of people to target
- Use above information to buy advertising and Generate Reports
- Media agency
- Brand/Retailer
Global Data Management Platforms Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)
Global Data Management Platforms Market Analysis, by Region and Country
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America)
- The Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Data Management Platforms Market Competitive: Key Players
The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:
- Key companies Data Management Platforms revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
- Key companies Data Management Platforms revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Data Management Platforms sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)
Leading Data Management Platforms Manufacturers –
- Oracle Corporation
- Adobe Systems Inc
- KBM Group LLC
- Rocket Fuel Inc
- Krux Digital Inc
- Lotame Solutions Inc
- Turn Inc
- Neustar Inc
- SAS Institute
- SAP SE
- Cloudera Inc
- Informatica
(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Data Management Platforms Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:
- Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
- Market Size of 10 years
- Pricing Analysis
- Supply & Demand Analysis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
- Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
- Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
- Conclusion & Recommendation
- Regulatory Landscape
- Patent Analysis
- Competition Landscape
- 15+ Company Profiles
Report Scope and Details
|
Report Features
|
Details
|
Market Size 2021
|
USD 1.68 billion
|
Market Size 2030
|
USD 4.62 billion
|
CAGR (2021-2030)
|
11.9%
|
Base Year of the Analysis
|
2021
|
Historical Period
|
2018-2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2022-2030
|
Segment Coverage
|
Platform Type, Data Source, Deployment Type, End Users, Region
|
Region Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
|
Countries Covered
|US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar
|
Companies Covered
|Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Inc, KBM Group LLC, Rocket Fuel Inc, Krux Digital Inc, Lotame Solutions Inc, Turn Inc, Neustar Inc, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Cloudera Inc, Informatica
|
Customization Scope
|
20% Free Customization
|
Report Price and Purchase Option
|
Single User License: USD 3150
|
Post-Sale Analyst Support
|
2 Months/60 Days
|
Delivery Format
|
PDF and Excel on mail (We also provide the editable version of the report in Word/PPT format on special request with additional charges)
Data Management Platforms Market Research Methodology
The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.
The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.
Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,
- Factiva
- Statista
- D&B Hoovers
- Owler
- Enlyft
- HG Insights
- Bloomberg
- Crunchbase
The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.
For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,
- Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth
- Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns
- Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)
- R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape
- Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives
- Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)
