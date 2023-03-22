EDA Software Market Growth Outlook, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-MAR-22— /EPR Network/ — The semiconductor and electronics sectors are the key drivers of market growth. As a result, the EDA industry is projected to grow in the future as semiconductor manufacturers, systems firms, and their customers start new design initiatives. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for automation in a variety of businesses to continue operating with minimal staff. As a result, growing automation is projected to drive demand for semiconductors and electronics, presenting the market with new growth possibilities in the future years.

The use of electrical components is also increasing in the consumer electronics industry. The rising need for smart gadgets would push IC makers to use EDA software in particular. Consumer electronics manufacturers are collaborating with some of the most well-known System-on-a-Chip companies and IC manufacturers, including Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Inc., and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to enhance the quality of their respective smart products

Global EDA Software Market Segmentation:

Global EDA Software Market, by Type

Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)

IC Physical Design and Verification

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Services

Global EDA Software Market, by Application

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Others

Based on the region, the Global EDA Software printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America has the largest market region in the global EDA Software market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the EDA Software market, over the forecast period.

Global EDA Software Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global EDA Software Market:

Aldec, Inc.

Altair

Altium LLC

ANSYS, Inc.

Autodesk

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Mentor, a Siemens Business

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsys.

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

