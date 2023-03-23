UK-Based Fresh Produce Distributor Places Trust in BatchMaster ERP on Cloud

Indore, India, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — One of United Kingdom’s emerging distributors of fresh produce has placed its faith in BatchMaster ERP on Cloud to give a thrust to its operations. The said company also has major business interests in India, and in fact, has its processing unit in Hyderabad, works with the top suppliers from across the globe, and procures and sells fruits and vegetables from and to major countries over the world.

Operating in the high-stakes distribution business, the company was looking for an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution to support its distribution needs. It required a tool with shelf-life determination & expiration date management to handle inventory. Other requirements from the tool were the Quality Control functionality, scalability to support its business expansion needs, and an easy and quick way to generate purchase orders, among other things.

In BatchMaster ERP on Cloud, the company has found just the right solution that can help meet its myriad business needs. With BatchMaster, managing a large inbound and outbound inventory of perishable nature, and picking and dispatching of the items, which was previously a tedious, puzzling, and time-consuming job, is now easier; so is generating purchase orders. Also, BatchMaster ERP on Cloud allows maintaining a record and the list of goods received so that the necessary departments could process on it.

Being available on Cloud, BatchMaster ERP also gives them the cushion on scalability, i.e. adding more users in the future as & when the need arises due to business growth. The modules of the software the said company is going to use extensively are inventory, Quality Control, purchasing, and sales, among others.

