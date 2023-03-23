Launches as the Premier Destination for China Injection Mold Maker and Mould Suppliers

DONG GUAN, CHINA, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Dong Guan Sincere Tech, a leading online directory of plastic mold makers and mould suppliers, has announced the addition of newer designs of mold to its platform. The move is aimed at providing customers with more options when it comes to sourcing high-quality molds and injection molding services along with serving the ever growing needs of the tech, medical and defense industries.

As one of the leading China Injection mold makers, Dong Guan Sincere Tech boasts a wide range of services that includes plastic mold making, overmolding, and mold repair. The company uses state-of-the-art technology and equipment to manufacture top quality molds that meet the highest quality standards set by every relevant agency and surpass the quality benchmark.

With the addition of even more designs to choose from, the company now becomes an even better choice for companies and industries that are growing at a rapid pace. This means that clients can easily find the right mold maker and every other mold related to their current or previous products to suit their specific needs and budget.

“Dong Guan Sincere Tech is committed to providing customers with the best possible experience when it comes to sourcing high-quality molds and injection molding services. The company’s online platform makes it easy for customers to browse through a wide range of mold makers, compare prices, and make informed decisions. For anything else, we’re simply a phone call or an email away”, said the Product Manager of the company.

About – Plasticmold.net is a China-based mold manufacturer with over 20 years of experience in producing high-quality plastic molds and injection molding services for various industries worldwide.

Media Contact:

Address – Rm101, Number 2, Street 11, Wen Ming South Road, Qiaotou, QiaotouZhen, Donggguan City, Guangdong Province, China. 523000.

Phone Number – +86 135 30801277

Website – https://www.plasticmold.net/china-mold-maker/

Email – info@plasticmold.net

###