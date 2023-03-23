Zachary Levi, Christopher Lloyd, ‘Star Trek’ Q&As Among Top FAN EXPO Cleveland Programming Panels

CLEVELAND, OHIO, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO Cleveland presents its collection of nearly 150 programing panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, March 24-26 at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. There’s truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday’s 5 p.m. finish.

FAN EXPO Cleveland celebrity guests like Zachary Levi (Shazam!, “Chuck”), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future, “Taxi”), “Star Trek” franchise standouts Ethan Peck and Anson Mount, Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian,” Rocky), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame), Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension), Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian”) and others will conduct interactive sessions with fans, headlining the thorough slate. There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions.

Fans can review the entire event schedule at fanexpohq.com/fanexpocleveland/schedule. Most panels are free with event admission, and dates/times are subject to change. Just a few of the highlights include:

Friday:

• 2:30 p.m., Opening Celebration, Cosplay Corner near entrance

• 3 p.m., Animation Celebration, Top 10 Animated Cartoons with Joe Wos, Theater #3, Room #25BC

• 4 p.m., Breaking into Comics with Matthew Clark, Chris Ehnot, Martin Pierro and Mike Sangiacomo, Room #22

• 4 p.m., Get Ready for a Fun Time with Kellen Goff, Theater #2, Room #26

• 5 p.m., Let’s Talk Toga! My Hero Academia’s Leah Clark Q&A, Theater #3, Room #25BC

• 5 p.m., Exploring Strange New Worlds with Anson Mount and Ethan Peck, Main Theater, Show Floor

• 6 p.m., Worse Case Ontario: Meet the Cast of Trailer Park Boys (Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells), Show Floor Stage

• 6 p.m., Yuyu Hakusho Q&A with Justin Cook, Theater #3, Room #25BC

• 8 p.m., Drink & Draw with Joe Wos, Workshop Room, Room #20

Saturday:

• 10 a.m., Celebrating 25 Years of Pokemon with Pokemon: The First Movie, Theater #3, Room #25BC

• 11 a.m., From Kirk to Kraglin: Spotlight on Sean Gunn, Main Theater, Show Floor

• 11 a.m., Movies: Cleveland Takes the Leading Role with the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, Room #24

• Noon, Shouting Shazam! and other Heroic Tales with Zachary Levi and Jack Dylan Grazer, Main Theater, Show Floor

• 1 p.m., Autobots Roll Out! With Peter Cullen, Theater #2, Room #26

• 1 p.m., It is a Special Screening. Celebrating “The Office,” Theater #3, Room #25BC

• 2 p.m., Let’s Talk Titans! Q&A with Josh Grelle and Trina Nishimura, Theater #2, Room #26

• 2 p.m., This is the Way: Exploring “The Mandalorian” with Emily Swallow, Main Theater, Show Floor

• 3 p.m., A Return to “The Office” with Accounting, Supplier Relations and Sales with Leslie David Baker, Kate Flannery and Oscar Nuñez, Main Theater, Show Floor

• 3 p.m., Spotlight on Legendary Writer and Editor Jim Shooter, Room #22

• 4 p.m., Babbling Brook: A one-piece Q&A with Ian Sinclair, Theater #3, Room #25BC

• 4 p.m., Party Pictionary with Chris Ehnot and Uko Smith, Room #22

• 5 p.m., The Siegel and Shuster Society: Superman and Cleveland, Room #22

• 5:15 p.m., The FAN EXPO Cleveland Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup, Theater #2, Room #26

• 7:30 p.m., Super Saturday Pinball Party, Superelectric Pinball Parlor, 6500 Detroit Ave.

• 8 p.m., FAN EXPO Cleveland Official Afterparty, The Velvet Dog, 1280 W. 6th St., Free admission with FAN EXPO Cleveland badge

Sunday:

• 11 a.m., Great Scott! Meet Christopher Lloyd, Main Theater, Show Floor

• Noon, Creators on Superman: Celebrating 86 Years with Matthew Clark, Tom Grummett, Jim Calafiore and Mike Sangiacomo, Room #22

• Noon, Oh Bother! Exploring the Many Voices of Jim Cummings, Room #26

• Noon, Plus Ultra! The “My Hero Academia” Voice Actors Panel with Leah Clark, Justin Cook, Josh Grelle, Trina Nishimura and Ian Sinclair, Main Theater, Show Floor

• 2 p.m., Larp Writing 101 with Gisido Larp, Room #24

• 2 p.m, No Rematch: Carl Weathers Spotlight, Main Theater, Show Floor

• 3 p.m., All About Honor! Meet Dante Basco, Main Theater, Show Floor

• 3 p.m, Too Many to Count! All the Voices of Tara Strong, Theater #2, Room #26

Tickets for FAN EXPO Cleveland are on sale at http://www.fanexpocleveland.com now, including individual single day, 3-day and Ultimate Fan Packages for adults, youths and families. Advance pricing and VIP packages are also available now, with dozens of special benefits including priority entry, limited edition collectibles, exclusive items and much more.

Cleveland is the fifth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

