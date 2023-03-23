ON Technology Partners Introduces the Get Home Safe Project

Cleveland, OH, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — ON Technology Partners is pleased to announce that they are launching the Get Home Safe Project in partnership with LifeSpot, a premier active shooter response app. The project will address active shooter situations in the community, government, and other institutions to ensure everyone gets home safely.

ON Technology Partners is adding an active response solution to their services by implementing the LifeSpot app into their services. This app increases the chances children and other loved ones will survive the increasing number of active shooter events and stay connected throughout the event. The Get Home Safer Project combines the best solutions, apps, and processes to deal with active shooter situations and save more lives. On Technology Partners’ CEO, Lucy Fanger, states, “By partnering with excellent companies like LifeSpot, we can create a solution to save the lives of our children and loved ones. Only by taking action now can we hope to protect our families later.”

In addition to partnering with LifeSpot in the Get Home Safe Project, they also offer a free training program for communities to help them prepare for active shooter events. These training sessions are available for government, community, and educational institutions upon request.

Anyone interested in learning about the Get Home Safe Project can find out more by visiting the ON Technology Partners website or calling 1-216-920-3100.

About ON Technology Partners: ON Technology Partners is a full-service company specializing in cybersecurity solutions for companies. Their experienced team helps companies develop the most effective cybersecurity plans and seamlessly implement them into their current structure. They stay on top of the latest challenges and technology to guarantee optimal support.

