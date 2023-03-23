Aptamers Market to be worth US$ 538.2 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global aptamers market size is expected to grow from USD 132.0 million in 2021 to USD 538.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2030. Aptamers are tools that aid in the physical change of biological tissue or in gaining access to the interior organs. The introduction of new electronic technologies, such as minimally invasive surgery equipment and robotic and power-aided systems, is driving the growth of the Aptamers Market.

The growth of the aptamers market is attributed to factors such as an increase in the number of clinical trials for the development of aptamer-based therapeutics, an increase in awareness about the advantages of aptamers over antibodies, an increase in pharmaceutical R&D investment, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic and rare diseases.

The growth of the aptamers market is attributed to factors such as an increase in the number of clinical trials for the development of aptamer-based therapeutics, an increase in awareness about the advantages of aptamers over antibodies, an increase in pharmaceutical R&D investment, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, all of which are driving demand for aptamer-based therapeutics and diagnostics. Growth in venture capital investment for aptamer research and expanding collaborations with research institutions and pharmaceutical firms are likely to provide market participants with a wide range of growth prospects. On the other hand, low market adoption in comparison to antibodies is projected to constrain market expansion. At the same time, a scarcity of competent and educated personnel may provide a hindrance to market growth to some extent.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Aptamers Market

With the World Health Organization formally designing the COVID-19 pandemic, aptamer research businesses increased R&D efforts to create aptamers and aptamer-based diagnostic kits for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. For example, NeoVentures Biotechnology created aptamers with excellent affinity and specificity for the spike protein (S1) and nucleoprotein from SARS-CoV-2. Base Pair Technologies is also working on creating aptamers to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

These strategies created prospects for growth for both big and small aptamer enterprises, resulting in double-digit growth rates in 2020. In addition, investments have been made to expand production facilities and geographic presence. Thus, the COVID-19 epidemic functioned as a stimulus for creating aptamers and novel aptamer-based products, favorably impacting every facet of the aptamers market’s growth.

Global Aptamers Market Dynamics

Drivers : A growing understanding of the benefits of aptamers over antibodies

While antibodies have limits when it comes to targeting small molecules, aptamers surpass antibodies. They can attach to tiny molecules and dyes, allowing them to be easily employed in standard diagnostic kits and extending their usage to point-of-care diagnostics. This, in turn, will boost the commercial value and adoption of aptamers in therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Aptamers can also bind to big molecules. Proteins make up over 98 percent of the molecules, making it easier to find biomarkers and diagnostic tests.

Antibodies are created by stimulating an immune response in an animal model or using recombinant DNA technology. On the other hand, aptamers may be manufactured using less expensive chemical processes. Aptamers are thus more enticing for the creation of novel medicinal medicines and diagnostic tests.

The blood-brain barrier has shown to be a significant obstacle to antibody-based therapy of neurodegenerative illnesses such as Alzheimer’s. Although technical advances have spanned the gap for this problem, the efficacy of antibodies against certain illnesses has not changed. Aptamers are short oligonucleotides that may pass the blood-brain barrier and may be useful in treating neurodegenerative disorders.

Furthermore, antibodies might generate an immunogenic reaction against the host, which can have significant consequences. Aptamers, on the other hand, are non-immunogenic and significantly safer. Aptamers also have several advantages, including cheaper production costs, simplicity of design and synthesis, and high efficiency. Because of these qualities, they are quite inexpensive. The scale-up is likewise massive, indicating the tremendous potential for therapeutic development.

Restraints : Compared to antibodies, there is a low commercial acceptability

One of the most significant disadvantages of aptamers is their poor affinity. Even though aptamers may target a wide range of compounds, research has demonstrated do not have strong affinities for all types of molecules. Aptamer oligonucleotide structure can limit some interactions between aptamer and target molecule. Furthermore, aptamer targets are mainly found in blood plasma or cells that may be accessed by blood plasma. This exposes them to renal filtration, nuclease breakdown, and liver or spleen uptake. As a result, despite their benefits over antibodies, aptamers have poor commercial acceptability and potential adoption within the scientific community, resulting in minimal market penetration. This is anticipated to limit the market’s expansion.

Opportunities : Growth in venture capital financing for aptamer research

Many aptamer development businesses are recognizing the medicinal and diagnostic potential of aptamers. These firms are currently concentrating on obtaining funds from various investors in order to grow their offers and increase their market positions. As a result, more venture capital financing is expected to boost industry expansion. SomaLogic, Inc. (US), Aptamer Group (UK), and Base Pair Technologies (IS) are all working to increase their market capabilities.

Scope of the Global Aptamers Market

The study categorizes the aptamers market based on product type, technology, end-user, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

DNA Aptamers

XNA Aptamers

RNA Aptamers

By Technology Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

SELEX

Others

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research and Development

Other Applications

By End User Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

CROs

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Therapeutics development segment is projected to account for the largest market share by application

Based on application, the aptamers market is divided into therapeutics development, research & development, diagnostics, and other applications. The therapeutics development sector dominated the market in 2021. Because of the rising number of clinical studies testing aptamers for new medicines and cooperation between aptamer businesses and large pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations

DNA-based aptamers segment is projected to account for the largest market share by product type

Based on product type, the global aptamers Market is divided into DNA aptamers, XNA aptamers, and RNA aptamers. In 2021, the DNA-based aptamers segment dominated the market due to their cheaper production cost and superior stability compared to other nucleic acid-based aptamers and their widespread availability.

Asia – Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global aptamers Market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia–Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global aptamers market during the forecast period. This is due to increased R&D activity on aptamers, the creation of aptamer-based products, and increased drug discovery and development demand.

Key Market Players in the Global Aptamers Market

The global aptamers market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

Major players in the global aptamers market are: