Ammunition Market Size to Reach US$ 33,140.5 million by 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global ammunition market size is expected to grow from USD 24,316.2 million in 2021 to USD 33,140.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030. Ammunition is any substance that is shot, dropped, broken, or exploded from a weapon. It is gunpowder used to project force against a specific target. It is utilized in various applications, including guns, propellants, explosives, high explosive projectiles, cartridge systems, carrier projectiles, small arms ammunition, grenades, mines, and pyrotechnics, terminally guided munitions, and enhanced conventional munitions. Ammunition refers to both throwaway weapons and the components of other weapons that affect a target.

Rising demand for defensive equipment in armies due to rising geopolitical tensions worldwide will likely fuel ammunition demand. The Indian Army intends to expand the number of artillery and mortar platforms over the next ten years through indigenous development projects and foreign purchases, contributing to ammunition demand throughout the projected period. Furthermore, growing tensions in Middle Eastern countries are projected to feed regional demand.

On the other hand, government policies and trade policy difficulties will function as market restrictions. Federal and state regulations govern ammunition manufacture, distribution, and licensing. For instance, the U.S. The Firearms and Ammunition Act governs firearms and ammunition’s transit, receipt, and possession. Furthermore, it validates hunting and sports licenses and permits. Restriction on the possession of firearms and ammunition in order to minimize casualties will stymie product adoption.

These upgrading initiatives are a major driver of small-caliber ammunition and gun demand. Increased training investment by big and emerging nations drives up small ammunition usage.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Ammunition Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on economies around the world. Global ammunition, component, and assembly line manufacturing has been hit. Although the production of ammunition for military uses is critical, supply chain issues have slowed production for the time being. The degree of COVID-19 exposure a country faces, the level at which industrial activities are functioning, and import-export rules, among other things, all influence the resumption of ammunition production and demand. Although businesses may still accept orders, delivery schedules may not be fixed.

Several countries have opted to reduce their overall defense spending. Defense agencies, according to industry analysts, are focusing more on areas that are important to national security, while expenditures for research and non-critical industries are likely to be reduced temporarily. In contrast to Latin America and Africa, nations such as the United States, China, and other European countries have boosted their planned defense spending.

Global Ammunition Market Dynamics

Drivers : Military forces are undergoing modernization initiatives

Rising violent intranational and international wars have prompted some countries to strengthen their military capabilities by purchasing modern munitions and equipment. Most growing economies throughout the world, including Russia, China, Turkey, India, and Saudi Arabia, are now modernizing. As a result, defense spending for ammunition acquisition and R&D operations has risen dramatically worldwide in recent years. These countries are investing a lot of money in military modernization projects to improve their surveillance technology and firepower assets in terms of range, precision, mobility, and lethality, with range and precision serving as the major factors for ammunition purchases.

Restraints : Various rules impacting ammunition procurement

Economic, legal, and political frameworks vary across nations, resulting in differing weaponry, ammunition, and other fighting equipment rules. This is one of the primary elements influencing ammunition industry participants such as General Dynamics (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and BAE Systems (UK). Compliance failures damage sales, revenues, and profit margins and may even bring administrative and criminal action. Thus these players are expected to completely comply with the rules and regulations of their nations as well as those of foreign governments. Regulations frequently have an influence on several countries’ contracting and procurement procedures.

To guarantee public safety, strict limitations on the manufacturing, transfer, and ownership of certain small-caliber ammunition, such as.50 caliber are in place. Serialization of ammunition to aid law enforcement agencies in detecting gun-related crimes is one of the most important firearms-related contradictory rules in the United States.

Import-export regulations, technological transfers, and anti-corruption legislation vary nationwide. Noncompliance with these standards might significantly impact market participants’ activities, decreasing market revenue internationally. Different nations’ restrictions are influenced by various economic, legal, and political issues, stifling the expansion of the ammunition industry. For instance, gun laws in the US and India are different, where India has tougher controls and gun control legislation as compared to the US.

Opportunities : Ammunition weight reduction

Developing lightweight ammunition that does not compromise combat capability or precision is one of the ammunition industry’s primary difficulties. Several nations’ modernization projects to empower their military and law enforcement agencies have resulted in a large rise in the overall weight of ammunition. The combined weight of the equipment makes employees less elegant and effective. As a result, law enforcement and defense organizations are focused their efforts on getting lightweight ammunition. Such innovations offer the opportunity for market players.

Scope of the Global Ammunition Market

The study categorizes the ammunition market based on guidance mechanism, lethality, product, application, caliber, and component at regional and global levels.

By Guidance Mechanism Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Non-guided

Guided

By Lethality Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Lethal

Less-lethal

By Product Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

By Component Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Fuzes & Primers

Propellants

Bases

Projectiles and Warheads

Others

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Defense Military Homeland Security

Civil & Commercial Sporting Hunting Self-defense Others



By Caliber Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Small 9mm 5.56mm 7.62mm 12.7mm .338 Lapua Magnum .338 Norma Magnum 14.5mm Others (Small Caliber)

Medium 20mm 25mm 30mm 40mm

Large 60mm 81mm 120m 155mm Others (Large Caliber)

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Bullets segment accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by products

Based on the products, the ammunition market has been divided into bullets, aerial bombs, grenades, artillery rounds, and mortars. The bullets segment is expected to expand with the fastest CAGR due to geopolitical tensions and air force applications. There has been a growing emphasis on upgrading land and air force assets worldwide in recent years. The United States, for example, has continuing F-35 combat aircraft programs. Whereas the Indian air force seeks multi-role aircraft to bolster their armed forces, new aircraft procurements would result in higher demand for associated ammunition in the coming years. Aerial bombs for applications are manufactured by Hanwha Corporation (South Korea) and General Dynamics Corporation (US).

North America accounts for the largest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global ammunition market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the ammunition market with the largest market share due to rising incidences of terrorism, which has led to greater ammunition usage by military forces and a growing number of drug cartels in Central America. North American governments are issuing a lot of contracts to significant participants in the ammunition industry for ammunition distribution, fueling the region’s ammunition market growth.

Key Market Players in the Global Ammunition Market

The global ammunition market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most market companies focus on expanding operations across regions, augmenting their capabilities, and building strong partner relations.

