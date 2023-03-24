Coffee Machine Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2025

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-24 — /EPR Network/ — Coffee Machine Market: by Type (Capsule Coffee Machine, Steam Coffee Machine, Drip Coffee Machine, and Others), by Technology (Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic), by Sales Channel (Retail Sales, Direct Sales, and Online), by Application (Residential and Commercial), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The coffee machine market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the coffee machine market.

Global Coffee Machine Market Research Report 2020-2025 (USD Billion)

Coffee Machine Industry Overview:

The global coffee machine market size was USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Increased consumption of coffee in emerging economies is one of the key factors driving market growth. The increasing awareness and health benefits of coffee reduce type 2 diabetes, liver cancer, and liver diseases and protect heart failure in high coffee consumption. Coffee machines are highly competitive in the end-use market.

Factors affecting the Coffee Machine Market over the forecast period:

Rapidly increased consumption of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, particularly coffee-infused drinks, is the main driving factor for the demand for the coffee machine.

Demand increased in the coffee machine market; the primary reason is the increased number of companies and work stations as it provides coffee anytime and quickly without any workforce.

A growing number of coffee shops and cafes, particularly in emerging economies, are primarily driving demand and consumption of coffee machines worldwide. Leading cafe chains, such as Starbucks and CCD, are investing globally due to high growth potential, which is probably to support market development.

In the commercial application, using a coffee machine helps users reduce the workforce and saves operation time. It further enhances the service and can increase demand for the coffee machine in the domestic market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Coffee Machine Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a rapid decrease in the demand for the coffee machine market as offices, companies, and workstations are not working. A shutdown of commercial spaces and offices due to the pandemic scenarios reduces the demand for coffee machines in the commercial sector. Due to a pandemic situation, many companies noticed that the demand for coffee machines decreasing due to companies’ restrictions is restricted to allowing on-floor operations. However, the work from home situation leads to the demand and sales of the residential spaces’ coffee machines.

Coffee Machine Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the coffee machine market study based on material, type, and end-use industries.

Based on the type, the coffee machine market has been segmented into –

Capsule Coffee Machine

Steam Coffee Machine

Drip Coffee Machine

Others

Based on technology, the coffee machine has been segmented into-

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Based on the sales channel, the coffee machine market has been segmented into –

Retail Sales

Direct Sales

Online

Based on the application, the coffee machine market has been segmented into –

Residential

Commercial Hotel Restaurant/Café Others



Coffee Machine Market by Application, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Coffee Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the regions, the coffee machine market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Europe led the global coffee machine market and accounted for over 33.4% in 2019. High consumption of coffee and several commercial complexes and offices in the region are the main factors driving the market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the global market with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Besides, developing countries such as China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Malaysia are expected to be significant contributors to its growth. Moreover, the rising number of cafes and coffee shops will drive demand, particularly in emerging countries. Major cafe chains, such as CCD and Starbucks, invest in the region due to high growth potential, which is likely to support market development.



Coffee Machine Market Growth by Region, 2020-2025

Key Competitors Operating in the Coffee Machine Market

The coffee machine market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The players operating in the coffee machine market include –

DeLonghi

Jura

Philips (Saeco)

Melitta

La Marzocco

Nespresso

BEHMOR

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Auroma Brewing Company

FANSTEL

Keurig Green Mountain

Morphy Richards

Hamilton Beach

Panasonic

Electrolux

The coffee machine market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Coffee machine Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Coffee Machine Market: Target Audience