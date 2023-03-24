Video Wall Market is Estimated to Perceive Exponential Growth till 2030

The video wall is the maximum not unusual place virtual era being applied throughout the transportation quarter through crucial hubs of the transportation industry, including airports, railways, bus stations, etc. The growing call for virtual content material and information, which can be applicable to travelers, has brought about interactive commercials thru a video wall that has accounted for a sizeable proportion of boom in transportation media revenues. There may be a shift in customer conduct in phrases of client engagement throughout all of the modes of transportation, thereby strategically constructing their manufacturers withinside the client mindset. This is predicted to force the video wall marketplace withinside the forecasted period.
January 2020 – LG Business Solutions USA released new 55-inch LCD video wall panels which have 0.44mm bezel for truly seamless video wall installations and a brand new embedded Smart Calibration device that reduces each set up and renovation time. This reduces time and renovation fee financial savings of as much as 97%.
Global Video Wall Market Segmentation:
Global Video Wall Market, by Technology
- LED
- LCD
Global Video Wall Market, by End-User
- Retail
- Transportation
- Governments
- Corporate
- Hospitality
- Others
Based on the region, the Global Video Wall printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Video Wall market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the global video wall market over the forecast period.
Global Video Wall Market, by region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
- The Netherlands
- Belgium
- Norway
- Denmark
- Czech Republic
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- The Philippines
- Singapore
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Major market players covered in the Global Video Wall Market:
- Sony Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- LG Electronics
- Panasonic
- Philips
- NEC Display Solutions
- Planar Systems, Inc.
- Sharp Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
