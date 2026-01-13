Kapoor Plastics Grows Its Polycarbonate Sheet Range With More Thickness and Colour Options

New Delhi, India, 2026-01-13 — /EPR Network/ — When builders and fabricators choose a polycarbonate sheet, they usually start with two questions. How thick should it be? And which colour fits the job? Kapoor Plastics, an authorized distributor, is making those decisions simpler by expanding its range of polycarbonate sheets with clearer options on sheet thickness and sheet colours.

The company supplies solid polycarbonate sheets used in roofing, partitions, safety panels, equipment covers, and architectural features. Customers can now choose from a wider spread of polycarbonate sheet thickness options, along with commonly requested colours, including black polycarbonate sheet variants for light control and privacy.

“Most buyers already know what problem they’re solving,” said a spokesperson from Kapoor Plastics. “They want a sheet that doesn’t crack, holds colour, and matches the thickness their project needs. Our role is to keep those options ready and explain them clearly.”

As one of the established polycarbonate sheet suppliers, Kapoor Plastics works closely with fabricators, contractors, and project teams who use polycarbonate instead of glass. The material resists impact, weighs less, and handles outdoor exposure better in many settings. That makes it a regular choice for both commercial and industrial use.

Different jobs call for different thickness levels. Thinner sheets work well for signage and interior panels. Thicker sheets handle roofing, machine guards, and public-facing installations. Colour also matters. Clear sheets allow light through, while tinted and black polycarbonate sheets help block glare or hide internal components.

Common requests from customers include:

Multiple polycarbonate sheet thickness options for varied load needs

Clear, tinted, and solid polycarbonate sheet colours

Black sheets for privacy panels and enclosures

Consistent sizing for repeat fabrication jobs

Kapoor Plastics focuses on steady inventory, direct support, and reliable dispatch across Pan India and the Middle East. Customers can discuss thickness, colour, and application details with the team before placing an order, which helps avoid delays later on site.

For detailed product information, specifications, or to request a quote, visit: https://www.kapoorplastics.com/lexan-solid-polycarbonate-sheet.php

About Kapoor Plastics:

Kapoor Plastics has supplied polycarbonate and acrylic sheet materials for more than 40 years. The company serves construction, signage, interiors, and industrial manufacturing with dependable stock and straightforward guidance. Customers value the company for consistency, not sales talk.

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Paharganj

Delhi-110055

Mobile No-9999440446