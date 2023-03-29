Elkos Pens introduces new gel pen Rio

Kolkata, India, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Elkos pen, a leading manufacturer of high-quality writing instruments, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest product, the Rio gel pen. ( https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-rio.html). This innovative gel pen combines sleek design with superior performance to provide a writing experience unlike any other.

Rio gel pen features a smooth-writing gel ink that glides effortlessly across the page, delivering crisp, bold lines with every stroke. The ink is quick-drying and water-resistant, making it perfect for everyday use. The pen also features a comfortable grip, making it easy to hold and write with for extended periods.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Rio gel pen to the market,” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd. “We understand the importance of having high-quality writing instruments, and our gel pens are designed to meet the needs of professionals, students, and anyone who values a smooth writing experience. We believe that Rio gel pen is a game-changer in the writing instrument industry, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience it for themselves.”

The Rio gel pen is available in a range of vibrant colors, including black, blue and red, allowing users to express their creativity and personality through their writing. The pen is also refillable, making it a sustainable and environmentally friendly choice.

Pricing and Availability:

The Rio gel pen is now available with retailers across India and has been attractively priced at RS 10. For more information about this exciting new product, visit Elkospens.com

Packaging:

5 N Pouch

250 N Inner Box

3000 N Master Carton

About the company:

An Elkos pens is a leading manufacturer of writing instruments based in Kolkata, West Bengal. The company has been providing high-quality ball pens, gel pens and other writing instruments for over 20 years. Elkos Pens is committed to providing innovative, high-quality products that meet the needs of its customers.

For more information, please contact Elkos Pens at +91-33 2230 2211or visit elkospens.com

Company Name: Elkos Pens Limited

Address: 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India

Phone: +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644

Url: https://www.elkospens.com/

Email : info@elkospens.com