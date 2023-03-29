De Vere Expands Operations to Meet Growing Demand for Professional Carpet and Leather Cleaners

Queensland, Australia, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — The industry’s foremost supplier of professional carpet and leather cleaning services, De Vere Carpet and Leather Restorations, said today that it had expanded its business operations to meet the rising demand and provide better service to its steadily growing consumer base.

De Vere Carpet and Leather Restorations recently added an increasing number of certified experts to its staff members as a part of its growth strategy. They had also purchased cutting-edge machinery. This power-packed duo of high-end equipment and trained personnel has enabled the company to deliver a greater variety of services.

“We can now provide a more complete range of services to our growing clients by extending our business. Because we recognize that our clients have hectic lives and schedules, we offer flexible appointment hours and work around their schedules. Our goal is to make the procedure as simple and stress-free for our clients as possible.“, said Scott De Vere, De Vere Carpet and Leather Restorations team leader.

About De Vere

It has already been a decade since De Vere started in this industry. Since then, it has gradually built a reputation for providing excellent customer service and producing work of superior quality compared to its rivals. They are well known for being dependable and professional Carpet and Leather Cleaners to their core.

About Scott De Vere

Scott is the team leader of De Vere Carpet and Leather Restorations. He has over 20 years of experience in the leather finishing industry. His knowledge combined with experience is a surety that the work they provide is top-notch. Scott is also an IICRC Master Textile Cleaner, a Woolsafe Inspector, and a Leather Finishing Technician.

De Vere’s work policies

The De Vere Carpet and Leather Restorations team takes great pride in 100% customer satisfaction results. Therefore, they only use the most up-to-date technologies and environmentally friendly supplies to guarantee that every task is completed to the company’s exacting standards. The team of De Vere are professional Carpet and Leather Cleaners and values skills like none, so they put their staff members through intensive training to guarantee that they are equipped with the knowledge and abilities necessary to complete any task, regardless of how difficult it may be.

De Vere Carpet & Leather Restorations’ Services

The business can now offer services including deep cleaning of carpets, stain removal, and cleaning and restoration of leather, among others.

You can avoid replacing your carpet using their spot dyeing and stain removal service. The experts can treat and remove stains from the carpet in your cars, residences, yachts, and airplanes. In addition, they can clean, recolor, restore, or repair anything made of leather, including handbags, car seats, and couches.

For more information about De Vere Carpet and Leather Restorations and its services, visit the company’s website or call its customer service today.