iLEAD is emerging as the top-ranked BBA College in Kolkata with the strong faculty team

Kolkata, India, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is a highly sought-after degree program that provides students with the essential knowledge and skills to excel in the business world. This degree program is designed to equip students with the necessary skills to succeed in a variety of business-related fields, including finance, accounting, marketing, and management. iLEAD is turning out to be the BBA College in Kolkata with top rankings, having a team comprising of strong faculty members.

Its BBA program is a comprehensive academic program that covers a wide range of topics, including economics, finance, accounting, marketing, management, and organizational behavior. The curriculum is designed to give students a broad understanding of the business world, while also providing them with the tools to make informed decisions in their chosen field. Additionally, the program emphasizes the importance of ethical decision-making and the development of leadership skills. The faculty is comparable to the best in the world, and students can always expect the most holistic education here.

Overall, the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) of iLEAD is an excellent degree program that offers students the opportunity to gain the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed in the business world. Its comprehensive curriculum provides students with the tools to make informed decisions and develop the leadership skills necessary to excel in their chosen field. This degree program is highly recommended for anyone looking to pursue a career in business.

The university has ties to the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, which is accredited by the UGC (MAKAUT). The iLEAD campus is situated in the city’s centre and is only a 30-minute drive from the airport, making it very convenient for business leaders to visit. It places a strong emphasis on experiential learning on campus by contracting with businesses to give students work to complete.

iLEAD or Institute for Leadership, Entrepreneurship, and Development is a top-tier academic institution that aims to offer the best education in an academically conducive environment. Located in Kolkata, WB, it has Master of Media Science, Bachelor of Business Administration or BBA (Hons.) and Bachelor of Media Science or B.Sc (Hons.) degree programs on offer in media and management.

