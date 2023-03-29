Petchum Expands Product Line and Begins Selling Fish Foods & Other Aquarium Accessories

Howrah, India, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Petchum, the leading provider of pet foods and accessories in the region, has announced that it is expanding its product line to include fish foods and other aquarium accessories. The new range of products is now available for purchase both in-store and online.

Petchum’s customers can now find a wide selection of fish foods, including flakes, pellets, and frozen foods, as well as a variety of aquarium accessories, such as filters, pumps, and heaters. The addition of these new products is part of Petchum’s commitment to providing pet owners with the best quality products and services.

“At Petchum, we are always looking for ways to improve our customers’ shopping experience and meet their needs. We are excited to introduce our new range of fish foods and aquarium accessories, which will allow our customers to take better care of their aquatic pets,” said the spokesperson for Petchum.

Petchum’s fish food selection includes popular brands such as Tetra, Hikari, and Optimum, and caters to the nutritional needs of different types of fish, including tropical, marine, and goldfish. Customers can also find a wide range of aquarium accessories to maintain a healthy and thriving aquatic environment for their pets.

With the addition of fish foods and other aquarium accessories, Petchum has become a one-stop-shop for all pet owners, providing a wide range of pet foods, accessories, and supplements for cats, dogs, birds, and now fish.

Visit Petchum’s website or nearest store to explore the new range of products and take advantage of special offers and discounts.

Contact Information:

Name: Rhitwik DG

Title: Public Relations Manager

Company: Eyestopper Industries Private Limited

Phone: +91 8240052271

Email: support@petchum.store

Website: petchum.store