OPPO Launches Find N2: A Flagship Smartphone with a Sleek Design and Advanced Features

Shenzhen, China, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — OPPO, the leading global technology brand, has announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the Oppo Find N2. The Find N2 is an advanced smartphone that combines sleek design with top-of-the-line features.

The Find N2 features a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, delivering sharp, clear images and videos. The phone’s display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for gaming and streaming high-quality content. The Find N2’s display also features HDR10+ support, ensuring that colors are vibrant and images are true-to-life.

The Find N2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, making it one of the fastest smartphones on the market. This processor is paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, providing ample space for users to store their files, photos, and videos. The Find N2 also features 5G connectivity, ensuring that users can enjoy fast download and upload speeds.

In terms of camera, the Find N2 features a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 108MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a 5MP macro camera. This quad-camera setup ensures that users can capture high-quality photos and videos in any situation. The Find N2’s camera also features advanced AI-powered features, such as scene recognition and night mode, ensuring that users can capture the perfect shot every time.

The Find N2 features a sleek, modern design, with a glass back and aluminum frame. The phone is available in two colors: Lunar Silver and Ocean Blue. The phone’s design is also IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, ensuring that the phone can withstand the rigors of daily use.

The Find N2 features a 4500mAh battery, which can be charged quickly thanks to the phone’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology. This charging technology allows the phone to be charged from 0% to 100% in just 35 minutes, ensuring that users can spend more time using their phone and less time waiting for it to charge.

The Find N2 also features advanced security features, such as an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology, ensuring that users can keep their phone and data secure at all times. The phone also features the latest version of OPPO’s ColorOS, providing users with a seamless, intuitive user experience.

“The Find N2 is a true flagship smartphone, combining advanced features with a sleek, modern design,” said Alen Wu, OPPO’s Vice President and President of Global Sales. “We are confident that the Find N2 will be a hit with consumers, thanks to its top-of-the-line features, stunning design, and advanced security features.”

The Find N2 is now available for purchase in select markets worldwide, including China, Europe, and North America, with a starting price of $1,299 USD.

