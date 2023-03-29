Tarapro Cutting-Edge FR Workwear Solutions Shines at SHECON Expo 2023

Kolkata, India, 2023-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Tarapro, one of India’s leading flame-resistant clothing brands, showcased its latest collection at the 13th National Conference on Safety, Health, and Environment (SHE) organized by the National Safety Council, India. The event was a two-day affair that brought together HSE executives from across the country to discuss the latest developments in workplace safety and health, environmental protection, and industrial hygiene. It ended with an award function that was graced by Smt. Sneha Gitte, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Goa.

In today’s competitive and evolving landscape, SHE responsibilities are no longer confined to SHE managers alone. By regularly discussing safety with their teams and engaging in related matters, managers increase the likelihood that safety will indeed bring greater value to the business. Industry experts and keynote speakers shared their insights on various topics, including industrial safety, employee wellness, hazard identification and risk management.

From FR Jackets and Trousers to Performance Workwear, Tarapro showcased its cutting-edge workwear solutions for use in hazard-prone industries such as Metals, Oil and Gas, Electrical and others. The team present interacted with the attendees and provided insights on how to choose the right protective wear for different job roles. The company, having redefined the industry’s approach to Fire Resistant Clothing, has expertise in designing workwear that ensures high visibility of workers, answering clients’ design preferences while also adhering to strict safety protocols.

Commenting on the event, Vijay Atre, Area Sales Manager, Tarapro, said, “It was an incredible opportunity to connect with industry professionals and showcase the innovative features of our products. The feedback we received from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, and we’re excited to continue providing top-quality protective clothing to keep workers safe on the job.”

Tarapro’s participation in SHECON Expo 2023 underscores its commitment to promoting workplace safety and health in India. The team would like to extend its gratitude to the National Safety Council for curating an unparalleled experience to discuss new perspectives on global industry trends, reach relevant audiences and discover opportunities in business networking.

