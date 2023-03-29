Kids Furniture Market to Witness Huge Growth at 18.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 29, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Kids Furniture Industry Overview

The global Kids Furniture Market size is expected to reach USD 184.52 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2030. With the exponential growth of the residential sector in countries and increased demand for vertical apartments and luxury housing facilities, buyers are taking a keen interest in decorating their homes, kids’ rooms, living rooms, and bathrooms with modern and space-saving furniture. Moreover, the increase in the number of daycare and crèche facilities in both schools as well as office compounds has resulted in an increased demand for kids’ furniture in these facilities.

Moreover, consumers prefer to purchase kids furniture through online portals and official websites in order to receive value-added services such as cash on delivery, return policy, and aftersales service. Discounted prices, festive season sales, and the availability of a wide range of products on e-commerce websites are expected to drive sales via online platforms.

Additionally, the majority of manufacturers are increasingly focusing on creating environmentally friendly kids furniture. Several consumers prefer products that improve the outer appearance and match the architectural patterns and layout of living spaces and backyards of houses. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly concentrating on providing innovative, luxurious, and aesthetic kids furniture.

Furthermore, the growth of the market is supported by the governments as they are taking initiatives to bridge the gap between housing demand and supply. For instance, in July 2017, the government of Algeria took the initiative to construct 26,000 housing units by 2019. This initiative will contribute to the residential segment growth. Such initiatives are likely to favor the market growth.

Kids Furniture Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Kids Furniture market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Beds, Cots, & Cribs, Table & Chair, Cabinets, dressers, & Chests, Mattresses and Other.

The beds, cots, and cribs segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of more than 30.0% in 2021. The growth is attributed to its ease and convenient use for disinfecting and cleaning surfaces.

The mattressesproduct segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2030. Children tend to need more sleep than adults making mattresses a vital component of kids’ furniture.

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Wood, Polymer and Metal.

The wood segment led the global market in 2021 with a share of over 55.0%. Among various materials, wood is highly preferred for furniture by consumers due to its various advantages.

The polymer segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 19.7% from 2022 to 2030. Compared to metal or wooden furniture, polymer furniture is more affordable. They are also stylish and comfortable to sit on, making them ideal for kids who are required to sit for hours doing homework or other in-home activities.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Household and Commercial.

The household application segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of more than 65.0% in 2021.

The commercial application segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2030. Several parents continue to work in order to maintain their standard of living and also to provide better education for their children, which implies less quality time for their children.

Kids Furniture Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies, such as innovation and new product launches, to enhance their portfolio offering.

Some prominent players in the global Kids Furniture market include

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Billion Dollar Baby Co.

Wayfair Inc.

Blu Dot

First Cry

KidKraft;

Sorelle Furniture

Circu Magical Furniture

Crate and Barrel

Casa Kids

