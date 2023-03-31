Men’s Personal Care Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 31, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Men’s Personal Care Industry Overview

The global Men’s Personal Care Market size is expected to reach USD 67.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. Growing popularity among men for daily skincare routines coupled with rising awareness with respect to personal grooming and hygiene is the key factor driving the market. The availability of a wide range of skincare routine products by key players and guidance by industry experts is further expected to drive the market.

Most of the companies in the market have been relying on social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook to promote their products as one of the prominent strategies to pique consumer interest. The established players in the beauty and cosmetics market have been taking advantage of these influencers and launching innovative products specifically designed for men. For instance, in April 2021, Caldera + Lab announced the launch of two products – cleanser and moisturizer.

The skin care segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2021. Manufacturers of men’s skincare products such as L’Oréal and Unilever are increasingly tapping into newer categories, such as facial scrubs, moisturizers, and cleansers, to meet the rising demand for men’s skin care products across the globe. Thus, this segment is anticipated to be driven by the continuous focus of manufacturers on launching new skin care products for men offering anti-aging, hydration, and anti-pollution benefits.

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment contributed a majority of the share to become the largest division in the global revenue in 2021. Retailers such as Ulta, Sephora, Walmart, Target, and Beauty Corner are contributing to segment growth by launching men’s counter catering to men’s personal care products. The ability to physically verify these products, along with expert assistance, is another major factor contributing to this distribution channel’s growth.

Men’s Personal Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global men’s personal care market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Skin Care, Hair Care and Personal Grooming.

The skin care products segment dominated the market for men’s personal care and held the largest revenue share of 45.6% in 2021. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Pharmacy & Drugstores, E-commerce and Others.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market for men’s personal care and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 51.1% in 2021.

The e-commerce segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030. Rising internet penetration amongst consumers and target marketing done by companies to reach all customer touch-points are likely to fuel the growth of this segment.

Men’s Personal Care Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies such as innovation and new product launches in retails about natural products to enhance their portfolio offering in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Men’s Personal Care market include

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Unilever

L’Oréal

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson

Coty Inc.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Kao Corporation

