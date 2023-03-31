Colposcopy Market Revenue Analysis, Development Opportunities and Forecast

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 31, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Colposcopy Industry Overview

The global colposcopy market size was valued at USD 427.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. Factors such as the rise in the prevalence of cervical cancer and the high demand for early diagnostic techniques are expected to boost market growth. According to Global Cancer Observatory, in 2020, about 604,127 new cases of cervical cancer were diagnosed globally and 341,831 deaths occurred in the same year due to the disease. Additionally, by 2025, the incidence of cervical cancer is expected to increase to 1,495,211.

Colposcopy is a highly efficient technique for early diagnosis of lesions and selecting biopsy sites due to its high precision, adaptability, ease of use, and non-invasive approach. It further allows for a magnified evaluation of the cervix and lower genital tract for either dysplastic or malignant epithelial lesions. For decades, gynecological examinations were subjected to a time-consuming and inconvenient clinical experience including outmoded equipment and an uncomfortable visit. However, in recent years, there have been significant technological advancements in this field. Major market players have been adopting advanced technologies by integrating various digital platforms with colposcopy equipment.

The integration is expected to introduce high-resolution imaging devices that are most likely to replace traditional colposcopes, hence influencing the market dynamics. Increasing awareness and adoption of preventive healthcare and disease screening programs is expected to propel the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2021, as part of China’s efforts to protect women’s health, more than 120 million cervical cancer screenings were conducted for free. Improved image quality is expected to improve diagnostic precision in the early stages of cervical cancer. This can help with a faster diagnosis and treatment. Thus, the growing usage of colposcopy for diagnosing various diseases is expected to contribute to market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market for colposcopy. A significant decline in cancer screening was witnessed across the globe. However, the market is expected to steadily grow by mid-2022. The WHO also aims at reducing 10% cases of cervical cancer by 2030, and preventing 70 million cases by 2120, by encouraging end-users to adopt high-end technologies for early detection of the disease. This is expected to significantly boost the market in the coming years.

Colposcopy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global colposcopy market based on modality, application, portability, end-use, and region:

Colposcopy Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Optical

Video

Colposcopy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pelvic

Oral

Colposcopy Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Handheld

Stationary

Colposcopy End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic centres

Gynaecology clinic

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory surgical centre

Research and academics

Colposcopy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

July 2021: DYSIS Medical Inc. announced the launch of DYSIS View – a compact and portable colposcope that uses the company’s cutting-edge computer-aided cervical mapping technology, aiding healthcare professionals in clearly detecting cervical abnormalities.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the colposcopy market include:

Kaps GmbH & Co. KG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

CooperSurgical, Inc

DYSIS Medical Inc

ATMOS Medizin Technik GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Ecleris

Optomic

Seiler Instrument Inc.

