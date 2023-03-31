Hair Removal Devices Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by End Use, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 31, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Hair Removal Devices Industry Overview

The global hair removal devices market size was valued at USD 1,083.83 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the forecast period. There was a fall in the global market in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rise in beauty consciousness and growth in awareness about enhancing esthetic appeal are among the factors boosting the market. The COVID-19 pandemic had adversely impacted the beauty industry. The lockdown and restrictions have changed the purchase and usage behavior across the beauty and personal care space, which has resulted in a decrease in sales across many beauty segments.

However, the market is still recovering as some restrictions have been lifted and the spread of the virus is also declining. The growing awareness among people pertaining to their physical grooming and esthetics has led to high product demand. In the current scenario, people are highly concerned about their physical appearance. With the rise in disposable income levels, spending on personal care products is also increasing. This has boosted product sales. In addition, with the introduction of advanced products, the preference for noninvasive techniques for personal grooming is increasing. Potential risks associated with invasive procedures for improving esthetic appeal have led to the high demand for non-invasive or non-surgical techniques.

There has been an increase in the availability of technologically advanced products. For instance, there have been consistent improvements in laser techniques, which have increased their efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Thus, benefits associated with the use of technologically advanced products are motivating people to use these tools. However, the high costs of laser products are expected to be an obstacle for people in developing regions. For instance, hair removal treatment on legs costs around USD 800 for a single session. This factor impacts their purchasing power, thereby leading to sluggish growth in developing regions.

