Khan Orthodontics Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Discreet Orthodontic Treatment

New York, USA, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Khan Orthodontics is pleased to announce the launch of Invisalign clear aligners for patients seeking discreet orthodontic treatment. Invisalign aligners are a comfortable, removable, and nearly invisible alternative to traditional metal braces.

Invisalign clear aligners are custom-made for each patient using 3D scanning and imaging technology. The aligners are made from a smooth, clear plastic material that fits over the teeth and gently moves them into their correct positions. Patients can remove the aligners to eat, drink, brush, and floss, making them a convenient choice for busy adults and teens.

Dr. Sabeeh Khan, an orthodontist at Khan Orthodontics, says, “We are excited to offer Invisalign clear aligners to our patients who want to straighten their teeth without the visibility and discomfort of traditional braces. Invisalign aligners are a discreet, effective, and comfortable way to achieve a straighter smile.”

Invisalign clear aligners are suitable for treating many orthodontic issues, including overcrowding, gaps between teeth, and bite problems. Treatment time varies depending on the case’s complexity, but most patients can expect to wear the aligners for 12-18 months.

At Khan Orthodontics, we believe that everyone deserves a beautiful, healthy smile. Our experienced orthodontists and friendly staff are dedicated to providing personalized care and treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

To learn more about Invisalign clear aligners and how they can help you achieve a straighter smile, schedule a consultation with Khan Orthodontics today.

