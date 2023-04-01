Emerson’s New Aluminum Filter Regulators Enhance Process Efficiency and Streamline Supply Chains

St. Louis, Missouri, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Emerson has launched its new ASCO™ Series 641, 642 and 643 Aluminum Filter Regulators, which maximize process efficiency and reduce unplanned downtime in a broad range of process applications. This line of durable, aluminum filter regulators can handle the highest flow rates of any regulators in their class and provides precise pressure regulation to downstream instruments.

An alternative to stainless steel filter regulators, ASCO Series 641, 642 and 643 Aluminum Filter Regulators complete Emerson’s full suite of valve piloting technologies. This allows process manufacturers to source their total valve piloting solutions, including solenoid valves, switch boxes, filter regulators and accessories, from one global technology partner.

By using one supplier, manufacturers can simplify their supply chains, improve design accuracy and access comprehensive engineering support. Designing a valve piloting solution that includes technologies from different suppliers splits vendor responsibility and can introduce an opportunity for error.

“Sourcing valve piloting technology from multiple vendors is time-consuming and complicates supply chains, while limited options for conventional filter regulators leave some customers with unmet needs,” said Mike Howells, marketing manager, process applications for Europe, Middle East & Africa at Emerson. “Our new ASCO Series 641, 642 and 643 Aluminum Filter Regulators simplify sourcing for our customers and ensures that they have industry-leading technology that enhances process efficiency, safety and reliability.”

With the market’s highest flow rate capabilities of up to 370.8 standard cubic feet per minute (10,500 liters per minute), the aluminum filter regulators improve process efficiency and ensure that stringent process valve opening/closing requirements like those for emergency shutdown valves are met. Higher flow rates provide more air to the valve actuator, which increases the opening and closing speed of process valves. Depending on the application, slow valve closures can increase safety risks.

These robust filter regulators feature rugged construction and advanced engineering that further enhance safety and maintain plant uptime, while specialized powder coating ensures reliable operation in harsh, corrosive process environments. Effective moisture removal keeps media dry to protect downstream devices, and sophisticated media filtration prevents downstream process contamination.

This three-tiered regulator line provides a .25-inch to 1-inch coverage and is highly customizable. Process manufacturers can choose advanced features such as Quick Relief, which enhances safety and operational certainty by exhausting downstream pressure if supply air pressure is lost, as well as low-temperature and low-copper variants, manual and automatic draining, global certifications, and many other options that serve specific applications, in the chemical, oil and gas, energy and utilities, food and beverage, and water and wastewater industries.

For more information, see ASCO Series 641, 642 and 643 Aluminum Filter Regulator specifications, features and resources.

The ASCO Series 641/2/3 aluminum filter regulators maximize process efficiency by providing high flow rates and precise pressure regulation to downstream instruments.

https://www.emerson.com/en-us/news/2023/03-new-asco-series-641-642-643-aluminum-filter-regulators

Media:

-Contacts: Emerson Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:

-Join the Emerson Exchange 365 Community

-Connect with Emerson via Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid, and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency, and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Emerson Automation Solutions

41 Eagle Road

Danbury,CT 06813

USA

AYHAN Ronai

Phone : –

Fax : –

Ronai.Ayhan@emerson.com

Emerson Automation Solutions | AVENTICS GmbH | Ulmer Straße 4 | 30880 Laatzen | Germany

Ayhan Ronai

Phone : T +49 511 2136 ext 862

ronai.ayhan@emerson.com

–

Jin Christine

Phone : +86-18501785659

Fax : –

Christine.Jin@emerson.com