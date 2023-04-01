HDTV Supply and Roland Partner to Offer High-Quality Audio and Video Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audio and video equipment, is proud to announce a new partnership with Roland, a world-renowned manufacturer of high-quality audio and video equipment. This partnership will provide customers with access to the latest and greatest audio and video solutions from both companies.

The partnership will enable HDTV Supply to expand its product line to include Roland’s award-winning audio and video equipment, which includes mixers, digital audio workstations, and video switchers. The addition of these products will allow HDTV Supply to better serve its customers by providing them with access to the latest and greatest audio and video technology.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Roland,” said a Spokesperson for HDTV Supply. “Their reputation for excellence in the audio and video industry is second to none, and we are confident that our customers will benefit greatly from this partnership.”

Roland is equally excited about the partnership. “We are excited to be partnering with HDTV Supply,” said a Spokesperson for Roland’s. “Their commitment to providing their customers with high-quality audio and video solutions aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to working together to provide customers with the best audio and video equipment on the market.”

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

About Roland: Roland is a world-renowned manufacturer of high-quality audio and video equipment. The company has been at the forefront of audio and video technology for over 40 years and is known for its innovative products and commitment to excellence.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com