Cynoteck Technology Solutions Achieves Salesforce Consulting Partner Designation

Saint Paul, Minnesota, 2023-Apr-01 — /EPR Network/ — Cynoteck Technology Solutions, a leading IT services provider that specializes in CRM services like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Web App Development, and Mobile App Development, has announced that it has become a Salesforce Consulting Partner. This partnership recognizes Cynoteck’s expertise and experience in delivering innovative and effective solutions using the Salesforce platform.

As a Salesforce Consulting Partner, Cynoteck will have access to exclusive resources, training, and support from Salesforce, as well as opportunities to collaborate with other partners and customers in the Salesforce ecosystem. Cynoteck will also be able to showcase its capabilities and offerings on the Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

Cynoteck’s CEO, Mr. Udit Handa, said, “We are delighted to achieve this milestone of becoming a Salesforce Consulting Partner. This partnership reflects our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. We look forward to leveraging our Salesforce skills and knowledge to help our clients transform their businesses and achieve their goals.”

Cynoteck has been providing CRM consulting, implementation, integration, customization, support, and maintenance services for over a decade. The company has successfully delivered more than 200 projects and 20 products with 100,000+ person-hours. Cynoteck has a team of certified and experienced Salesforce professionals who can handle complex business requirements and deliver solutions that are scalable, secure, and user-friendly.

Cynoteck’s clients include small and medium enterprises as well as large corporations across various industries such as healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, manufacturing, and more. Some of the testimonials from Cynoteck’s clients are:

“Cynoteck is a great partner to work with. They have a very professional and knowledgeable team that understands our needs and delivers high-quality solutions on time and within budget.” – Crissy Koger, VP, IT, Blood Hound Underground Utility Locators

“Cynoteck has been instrumental in helping us streamline our processes and improve our efficiency using Salesforce. They have provided us with excellent support and guidance throughout the project lifecycle.” – Aria Ziatabari, COO, Cadence Electrical Supply

For more information about Cynoteck Technology Solutions and its Salesforce services, please visit https://cynoteck.com/ or contact info@cynoteck.com.