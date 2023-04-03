Amniotic Membrane Market is registering a CAGR of 14.8% by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 03, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Amniotic Membrane Industry Overview

The global amniotic membrane market size was estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period. The amnion membrane is majorly used for wound healing owing to its bacteriostatic and pain reduction properties. Increasing awareness in the recent past has led to a rise in the number of transplants leading to increasing demand for these tissue-based products. This awareness has also led to a surge in the number of donations, thus, fueling the market growth. Typically, amniotic membranes are used for indications including reconstruction of the conjunctiva surface, pterygium excisions, surgical wounds, corneal ulcers, pressure and venous leg ulcers, limbal stem cell deficiency, and regenerative medicine among others.

Therefore, factors, such as increasing research in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine, heavy R&D investments, and a rise in the number of surgeries performed worldwide, are expected to influence the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical device industry. The pandemic considerably transformed the functioning of healthcare systems. Disruptions across supply and demand chains, production capacities, and sales and revenue cycles were observed resulting in restrictions of economic activity.

However, major market players are undertaking initiatives to overcome the challenges posed by this pandemic. Initiatives, such as increasing investments, a surge in partnerships and collaborations, and innovative product development strategies, are anticipated to accelerate the market growth over the forecast period. Amniotic membranes are typically used in two categories, as a surgical graft or as a biological bandage for treating and managing wounds. The usage of these membranes facilitates re-epithelization acting as a scaffold when used as a graft.

Its anti-inflammatory and anti-scarring properties are especially vital in case of burn injuries, reducing intensified inflammation and discomfort in patients. Hence, increasing awareness about these benefits is anticipated to propel market growth. Moreover, they are widely used in the treatment of eye surface disorders, such as in the treatment of bacterial keratitis, corneal ulcers, cataract, glaucoma, bullous keratopathy, corneal degeneration, ocular dystrophy, eyelid reconstruction, and various others. The rise in the geriatric population worldwide has spurred the number of ophthalmology surgeries, creating a huge demand for these tissue-based products.

Amniotic Membrane Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global amniotic membrane market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Amniotic Membrane Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Cryopreserved

Dehydrated

Amniotic Membrane Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Surgical Wounds

Ophthalmology

Others

Amniotic Membrane End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Amniotic Membrane Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key players operating in the global amniotic membrane market are:

Alliqua BioMedical Inc.

Amnio Technology, LLC

Applied Biologics LLC

Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

DermaSciences, Katena Products, Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc.

Skye Biologics, Inc.

Amniox Medical Inc.

Organogensis, Inc.

