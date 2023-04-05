Holy Rollie Pastry Shop Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Location

2023-04-05

Irving, TX, 2023-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Holy Rollie Pastry Shop is pleased to announce the opening of their first physical location on April 1, 2023. The family-owned, faith-based business offers fantastic cinnamon rolls in various flavors and sizes to ensure customers can enjoy delectable pastries. Customers can visit their first brick-and-mortar bakery at 3601 Regent Blvd. Suite 110 in Irving, TX.

Holy Rollie Pastry Shop was founded by Kimberly Matthews in late 2020. The concept came a couple years earlier after a shopping trip with her daughter, where they saw a unique dessert station. With the pandemic slowing the world down, Kimberly and her husband took it as an opportunity to launch a pastry shop to share delicious cinnamon buns with customers. They began selling their gourmet, fresh-baked cinnamon rolls at farmers markets and pop-ups in DFW. As their cinnamon rolls have gained popularity, Kimberly and Phillip decided it was time to open a fixed location so more patrons can buy sweets in an accessibly convenient spot at the popular intersection of Beltline and Regent Blvd.

Holy Rollie Pastry Shop is excited to open the new bakery at 3601 Regent Blvd. and begin serving scratch-made cinnamon rolls to their loyal fans and earn the loyalty of new customers in the neighborhood. These sweet treats come with a friendly greeting and a smile, making their shop one of the best places to share good food and conversation. Kimberly and Phillip look forward to welcoming everyone into their bakery.

Anyone interested in learning about the physical location of the bakery shop can find out more by visiting the Holy Rollie Pastry Shop website or calling 1-469-647-5029.

About Holy Rollie Pastry Shop: Holy Rollie Pastry Shop offers cinnamon rolls layered in melt in your mouth flavors like strawberry, red velvet, and maple bacon. Holy Rollie has partnered with GrubHub and Walmart Local Marketplace for delivery services. Dine-in and pick-up options are available in-store.

Company: Holy Rollie Pastry Shop
Address : 3601 Regent Blvd. Suite 110, Irving, TX 75063 USA
Phone No: 469-647-5029
Email ID : questions@holyrollie.com
https://holyrollie.com/

