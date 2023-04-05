Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Application 2023 to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 05, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Home Infusion Therapy Market size is expected to reach USD 61.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2030. Home infusion therapy involves the intravenous or subcutaneous administration of drugs or biologicals to an individual at home. Favorable government policies and regulations are expected to propel market growth. In February 2018, the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 was signed into a law that states that all temporary payments of home infusion therapy in the U.S. will be covered by the government in accordance with this regulation.

In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening conditions, is expected to have a high impact on the market growth. According to a WHO report, the above-mentioned diseases accounted for 60.0% of the total deaths and 43.0% of the disease burden in the U.S. in 2019. This creates the need to infuse nutritional products that contain glutamine, phospholipids, glucose, and amino acids while administering medication to patients, which, in turn, is expected to boost the market growth in this region.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19, patients are waiting to seek treatment until they feel safe. Moreover, patients who seek infusion therapy already have diseases, which eventually weaken their immune systems. In such cases, going outside even to receive treatment becomes a potential threat. Reduced operating hours have led to difficulty in scheduling appointments as well, even if patients choose to continue treatment. Hence, home infusion therapy is expected to play a key role in supporting patients.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global home infusion therapy market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, IV Cannulas and Needleless Connectors.

The infusion pumps segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 51.0% in 2022 as these pumps are widely preferred for the delivery of nutrients and medications.

The rising demand for syringes and ambulatory pumps owing to the increasing preference for home healthcare is also anticipated to contribute to the segment growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Anti-infective, Endocrinology, Hydration Therapy, Chemotherapy, Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Others.

The anti-infective segment dominated the market for home infusion therapy in 2022 with a revenue share of over 26.9%.

Chemotherapy is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. With the growing incidences of cancer, the demand for pressure pumps is expected to increase in the coming years.

Based on the Route of Administration Insights, the market is segmented into Intramuscular, Subcutaneously and Epidural.

Home Infusion Therapy Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The global market has been characterized by high competition. One of the key factors driving competitiveness among market players is the rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technology for improved healthcare services. Moreover, to retain market share and diversify their product portfolio, major players often adopt strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches.

Some prominent players in the global Home Infusion Therapy market include

CVS/Coram

Option Care Health

CareFusion Corporation

BriovaRx/Diplomat (UnitedHealth Optum)

PharMerica

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

BD

Caesarea Medical Electronics

Smiths Medical

Terumo Corporation

JMS Co. Ltd.

