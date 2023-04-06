Glucose Biosensor Market to Grow at 7.9% During the Forecast Period 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Glucose Biosensor Industry Overview

The global Glucose Biosensor Market size is expected to reach USD 20.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. Glucose biosensors are an essential part of glucose monitoring systems that aid in monitoring blood glucose concentration in diabetic patients, which, in turn, helps them to manage and control diabetes and avoid any further complications. The International Diabetes Federation stated that in 2021, 537 million people were diagnosed with diabetes, and the number is anticipated to reach 783 million by 2045.

Emerging innovations in glucose monitoring are expanding the market. Glucose biosensors that use different body fluids such as sweat, blood, saliva, and tear and can be calibrated, are being increasingly researched. For instance, in October 2021, Penn State University researchers invented a novel technique that can assess glucose in sweat rather than blood, thus removing the need for a needle prick.

The market’s prominent competitors are taking different initiatives such as funding and acquisitions of medium and small-sized businesses, in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in August 2020, Senseonics Holdings entered into a strategic partnership with PHC Holdings Corporation and Ascensia Diabetes Care. This allowed Ascensia to be the exclusive global distribution partner for Senseonics’ CGM systems.

Glucose Biosensor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global glucose biosensor market based on type, device, end use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Electrochemical biosensor, Optical Biosensor and Other.

The electrochemical biosensor segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of more than 55.9% in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its sensitivity, reproducibility, and ease of maintenance.

segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of more than 55.9% in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing to its sensitivity, reproducibility, and ease of maintenance. The optical biosensor segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Optical glucose biosensors uses fiber optics to detect analyses using absorption, illumination, light scattering, or refraction principles, including fluorescence, absorptiometry, and surface plasmon resonance (SPR).

Based on the End Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Homecare and Diagnostic centers.

The hospital segment held the largest revenue share of more than 50% in 2021 due to the improving infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in hospitals.

The home care segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the availability of qualified nurses and the rising preference for home care in both developing and developed countries.

Glucose Biosensor Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The major players are working to improve their product offerings by upgrading their products, taking advantage of important cooperation activities, and exploring acquisitions and government clearances in order to expand their customer base and gain a larger share of the overall market.

Some prominent players in the global Glucose Biosensor market include

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom

Ascenia Diabetes Care

Nova Diabetes Care

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi

GlySens Incorporated

Trividia Health

Bayer

Lifescan

