Astera Labs Installs SelecTile ESD Flooring at Its Santa Clara, CA Facility

Santa Clara, CA and Avon, MA, 2023-Apr-06 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced the installation of 2,000 square feet of its StaticStop tile, SelecTile ESD—in a custom gray—at Astera Labs’ electronics lab at its Santa Clara, CA location. SelecTech’s distributor, Restronics, brokered the deal.

The explosion of data and rapid growth in specialized workloads — like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) — have given rise to heterogeneous computing and composable disaggregation topologies. Astera Labs creates purpose-built data and memory connectivity solutions to address the performance bottlenecks in these data-centric systems.

“In this day of ChatGPT and other AI solutions, you can imagine the amount of data that’s being reviewed and processed. The delicacy of the hardware Astera Labs builds for these solutions requires as much protection from static electricity as possible. Our SelecTile ESD product mitigates that static electricity and helps prevent any glitches,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of president of SelecTech, Inc.”

Astera Labs self-installed the flooring at the end of 2022.

StaticStop ESD tiles employ a patented glue-less “zipper” interlocking system that enables the flooring to be installed over existing flooring with minimal subfloor preparation. There’s no need for messy, toxic adhesive and down-time is significantly reduced—oftentimes without need to close off an area.

Made with up to 95 percent recycled materials and 100 percent recyclable, SelecTile ESD meets CA 1350 Indoor Air Quality and is MAS Certified Green.

SelecTile ESD is available in black, gray, blue, green, red, brown, and yellow. Custom colors are also available on request. To request a sample of SelecTile ESD, please call 508-583-3200 or visit www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc.:

SelecTech, Inc. was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their products are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

Using state-of-the-art technology and innovative product design, SelecTech has created the top performing StaticStop ESD and FreeStyle flooring products, as well as Place N’ Go residential flooring products. The company is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.