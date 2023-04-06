Microdermabrasion Devices Market Revenue Analysis, Development Opportunities and Forecast

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Apr 06, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Microdermabrasion Devices Industry

The global microdermabrasion devices market size was valued at USD 474.2 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% over the forecast period. Rising cases of skin conditions and increased obsession with flawless skin are the key market growth drivers. The market witnessed a significant setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the majority of cosmetic products were not medical necessities, lockdown imposed in several countries led to the closure of beauty salons & med spas, dermatology clinics, and retail stores. However, the incidence of several skin conditions like contact dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, acne, etc. has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As microdermabrasion has proven to help treat acne and acne scarring, the demand for the procedure will likely increase. Many esthetic practitioners predict that there can be a significant increase in patient footfall post-pandemic. Various factors, such as a considerable increase in video calls and the benefit of discreet recovery at home, are boosting the market growth post-pandemic. Moreover, the growing geriatric population is also estimated to fuel the industry growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for anti-aging treatment and procedures like wrinkles, age spots, etc. This ultimately increases the demand for microdermabrasion devices, thereby driving the market. Furthermore, advanced microdermabrasion devices are expected to gain more popularity among individuals, thus positively impacting the market growth.

The crystal microdermabrasion device segment in the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Microdermabrasion is a minimally abrasive esthetic treatment that uses a microcrystal that gently removes the outer layer of the skin. Microdermabrasion procedure triggers a wound response in the skin, which allows the skin to repair itself, making it smoother and more elastic, giving a healthier appearance. The rise in skin-related conditions increased consumer disposable income, and global acceptance of non-invasive procedures for skin beautification are a few other drivers of the market. The increasing demand for skin procedures is estimated to result in dermatologists offering higher-margin procedures.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that in 2020 around 522,693 microdermabrasion procedures were carried out in the U.S. Social media and globalization have triggered a need to have beautiful and flawless skin, especially amongst women, thus fueling the market growth. For instance, an article published by Medical News Today mentions that women with low self-esteem and high media exposure are more prone to undergo cosmetic surgery. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted several industries including the market. Initially, the lockdown and supply chain disruptions had negatively affected the dermatology devices market. Short-term negative growth was observed in the market due to almost the entire suspension of non-COVID-19-related surgeries, limited operations of manufacturing, and disruption in the supply chain. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, microdermabrasion procedures decreased by 40% in 2020 as compared to 2019. This indicated that the demand for the procedure decreased in 2020, negatively affecting the overall market.

Microdermabrasion Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the microdermabrasion devices market on the basis of type, application, end use, and region:

Microdermabrasion Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Crystal

Diamond

Microdermabrasion Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Acne & scars

Photo damage

Anti-aging

Hyperpigmentation

Stretch marks

Others

Microdermabrasion Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Clinics & Beauty Centers

Home Use

Microdermabrasion Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global microdermabrasion devices market include:

Johnson & Johnson

Skin for Life

Altair Instruments

Dermaglow

PMD

Silhouet-Tone

Lumenis Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Envy Medical, Inc.

The HydraFacial Compan

