Doug Dvorak to provide Sales & Negotiation Skills Training to MTE Sales Team on April 11, 2023, in Milwaukee, WI

Chicago, IL, 2023-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Doug Dvorak is pleased to announce he will be conducting a sales excellence & negotiation skills training program for the MTE sales team in Milwaukee, WI on April 11, 2023.

About MTE Corporation:

MTE Corporation was formed in 1982 by bringing together Milwaukee Transformer Co., Transformer Design Inc. and Milwaukee Electronics Corp. – companies that specialized in different fields of magnetics and transformer designs and were long established in their respective fields. MTE vaulted into a leadership role in power quality with its unique AC reactor design and passive filter expertise. We continued to grow as a global leader with innovative Harmonic Filters, Motor Protection Filters, and Sinewave Filters.

Our team of professional design engineers has well over 100 years of collective experience in the industry and is complemented by as much experience in operations. Our engineers utilize state-of-the art platforms and best-in-class simulation/modeling tools so that new designs meet your needs and the latest compliance standards while improving your bottom line. At MTE, we know power quality because power quality is all we do.

The well-known sales coach and motivational speaker, who has delivered presentations and workshops in more than 100 countries to over a million people, will be working with MTE to help its team by covering the importance of sales and leadership.

In his workshops, Dvorak discusses issues, such as helping teams work together, allowing them to have fun without sacrificing efficiency and productivity, resulting in improved overall morale, increases in productivity and reductions in overall turnover.

Doug Dvorak is the world's leading motivational speaker, sales trainer & sales coach. Dvorak is a member of the motivational speaker hall of fame, is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and holds a BS, MBA & Doctor of Laws, hc. Dvorak is also a graduate of Second City, the oldest & most prestigious improvisational comedy school in the world.

