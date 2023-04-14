OBEETEE Carpets plan to expand retail presence in country

New Delhi, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Chairman of OBEETEE Rudra Chatterjee said presently the company has retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. The first design studio of the company has been opened in Kolkata on Wednesday.

“OBEETEE is an old carpet brand with manufacturing units at Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh and in Rajasthan. In the last 20 to 25 years, the Luxmi group has taken over the erstwhile brand which was owned by three Britishers Oakley, Bowden and Taylor”, he said.

The Luxmi group, which also has interests in tea plantation, said that 99 per cent of the products are exported to countries like US, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

He said, “the carpet market is growing in India with north India being the biggest market”.

Since the market is growing rapidly, plans are afoot to open stores in cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Jaipur, Chatterjee added.

“All the carpets are handwoven. Around 20,000 weavers are working for OBEETEE at its units in the two places”, he said.

With prices ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs ten lakh, the company is targeting buyers of high-end apartments.

Currently, OBEETEE’s annual revenue stands at Rs 800 crore.

About Obeetee

Obeetee is a well-known carpet and rug retailer in India, and its fine carpets and rugs can be found in homes and establishments all around the country and even beyond. One of the nicest places to shop is here.

