DetailXPerts Launching New-Look Website and Brand Refresh

CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — DetailXPerts’ new-look website is coming soon! The redesign consolidates its original consumer and franchise websites to create one clean, modern site that provides customers with an improved user experience. And their updated branding reflects their evolving business goals and target markets.

We Bring a Greener Clean

The company’s new tagline is “We bring a greener clean”. It replaces their old messaging, “We bring the eco auto spa to you”.

This change reflects their strong growth and expansion (and convenience!) in mobile cleaning and franchising. As well as steam cleaning vehicles, DetailXPerts offers commercial fleet services, and janitorial and sanitization services. And they can target these 3 markets with their brilliant green tech.

How do they keep it so green? DetailXPerts uses innovative steam technology and non-toxic cleaning products to clean and sanitize vehicles, facilities, workplaces, and social spaces.

Connecting with the Customer

“We are delighted to launch our new-look website, which will strengthen our relationship with our customers,” says Ms. Angela Williams, President of DetailXPerts. “Our goal was to make it easier for our customers to connect with us. And help them quickly and easily find the information they need, from scheduling an appointment to discovering more about our exciting franchising opportunities. We are confident the new website achieves this goal.”

Intuitive Interface

The consolidated and refreshed website showcases a fully responsive design with an intuitive interface. It can be accessed from any device or screen, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. In addition to an enhanced user experience (UX), DetailXPerts has improved their SEO efforts and strengthened their brand identity as an industry-leading mobile cleaning company.

The company offers a range of cleaning services for vehicles, community spaces, buildings, boats, and aircraft. Moreover, they can now welcome all their valued customers in one place. B2C, B2B Fleet, B2B Janitorial, and B2F (Business to Franchise) clients and prospective franchisees will find all the information they need at https://detailxperts.com.

Refreshed Logo

The leaf logo symbolizes nature and aligns with DetailXPerts’ brand message to protect people and the environment. They have made subtle changes to the color palette, brightening greens and blues to evoke a sense of calm and cleanliness.

Ms. Angela Williams adds, “As well as fresh colors and a streamlined design, our new website beautifully tells our story. The site features updated content and information about our company and services. Customers can learn more about our team, our family culture in the workplace, and our commitment to providing a greener clean.”

Strengthening Brand Image

Website improvements help strengthen the company’s brand image. DetailXPerts.com will now have a cohesive brand identity that resonates with the customers. Engaging content, such as updated images, explainer videos, and an informative blog, shine a spotlight on their steam cleaning technology, sustainability in business, franchising, and forever putting the customer first.

Visit detailxperts.com

Click on their new site when it comes live to see what they’ve done. And tell them what you think of the key improvements:

Merging the current consumer and franchise websites

Responsive design

Improved user experience

New tagline

Refreshed logo

Regularly updated content

The marketing team hopes the minimalist navigation and responsive design will make it effortless for visitors to explore, discover, and connect with them. They encourage customers to share feedback and keep the conversation going while they continue to clean the greener way.

About DetailXPerts

DetailXPerts is an eco-friendly mobile cleaning business. People and the planet matter most to them. They use cutting-edge steam technology and green cleaning products for mobile car washing, janitorial and sanitization services, and fleet cleaning. Utilizing the power of steam enables the company to efficiently clean vehicles, buildings, and community spaces without wasting water. For example, they only need 1 pint of water to clean a car. And the results are impressive.

The company has also built a robust and successful DetailXPerts Franchise system. This side of the business has grown steadily since its launch in 2008. It offers opportunities for entrepreneurs passionate about green tech to find a profitable niche in the competitive mobile cleaning industry.