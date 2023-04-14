Making sure your AC is ready for the upcoming summer, call Heating Cooling & Appliance Technique Inc. for a pre-summer inspection today!

San Jose, CA, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — With summer just around the corner, it’s important to ensure that your air conditioner is functioning well before the weather gets too hot. By properly maintaining your AC unit, you can lower the likelihood of unexpected repairs, reduce your monthly electricity bills, and guarantee that your home remains refreshingly cool, irrespective of the outdoor temperature.

We recommend a pre-summer preventative maintenance check that helps make sure your HVAC unit is ready to kick in when you need it and also helps avoid unexpected expensive Air Conditioning repairs in San Jose.

Changing air filters, getting an AC tune up, and examining your ductwork are some of the important things that must be included in your AC unit’s pre-summer maintenance check.

At Heating Cooling & Appliance Technique we care about our customers and advise them to take care of their air conditioning units to ensure their air conditioner runs at its best, which will help prevent unexpected AC repairs and keep your house comfortable and cool throughout the summer season.

About Heating Cooling & Appliance Technique Inc.

Heating Cooling & Appliance Technique is a licensed air conditioning repair and service company based in San Jose, CA, and has been serving in the Northern California area for over 10 years. We serve the entire Santa Clara and San Mateo County with professional and reliable AC installation, maintenance, and repair services at affordable prices. Whether you need a commercial-grade air conditioner or a small residential HVAC system, we can make the process of HVAC installations, maintenance, and repair affordable and hassle-free.