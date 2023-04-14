Male Infertility Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 14, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Male Infertility Industry Overview

The global Male Infertility Market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. Advancements in diagnostic tests and increasing infertility in males are some of the major factors driving the market for male infertility. In addition, lifestyle-associated diseases causing infertility, rising obesity, and the growing aging population are likely to boost market growth during the forecast period. In the U.S., one-third of infertility cases are due to female factors, one-third due to male factors, and the remaining one-third of the cases are unknown.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on healthcare services. The diagnostic kits and critical medical supplies witnessed growing demand. On the other hand, most elective medical procedures dropped by around 50%. As only emergency medical procedures were allowed during the initial phase of the pandemic, the market observed a decline.

DNA fragmentation technique emerged as the largest test segment in 2022 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Increasing adoption in developed countries and high cost due to higher sensitivity and reliable analysis of sperm DNA integrity are the key factors driving the segment. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and varicocele surgery segment dominated the market for male infertility in 2022 due to its high success rate. Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) are the most commonly used ARTs.

Partnerships and agreements among key manufacturers are expected to boost market growth in the coming years. For instance, in July 2019, Vitrolife entered into a collaboration with Prime Tech for the development and exclusive marketing of the Piezo technique for improved Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) procedure in human IVF globally except Malaysia, Thailand, and Japan. Additionally, Vitrolife will initiate the regulatory approval procedures in various markets for the future commercialization of the technology.

Male Infertility Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global male infertility market based on test, treatment, and region:

Based on the Test Insights, the market is segmented into DNA Fragmentation Technique, Oxidative Stress Analysis, Microscopic Examination, Sperm Agglutination, Computer Assisted Semen Analysis, Sperm Penetration Assay and Others.

The DNA fragmentation segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 21.77% in 2022 owing to the ability of the diagnostic techniques to provide a reliable analysis of sperm DNA integrity.

Computer-assisted semen analysis is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to technological advancements. Semen analysis is the most preferred test for the diagnosis and it can be performed through microscopic examination techniques.

Based on the Treatment Insights, the market is segmented into Assisted Reproductive Technology and Varicocele Surgery and Medication.

The ART and varicocele surgery segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 70.78% in 2022. The most preferred technique for the treatment of male infertility is enhancing spermatogenesis with the help of hormonal therapy for a natural pregnancy, especially among males with a low sperm count.

The high cost of treatment and the requirement of several other therapy cycles are some of the major factors contributing to the segment growth. Increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries, growing awareness about male infertility, and rising adoption in middle- and low-income countries are the key factors anticipated to drive the ART segment over the forecast period.

Male Infertility Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market has been characterized by intense competition. Market players are expected to undertake strategies such as the development of innovative technologies for diagnosis and treatment, acquisitions, and partnerships or collaborations for the development and commercialization of products in order to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in November 2017, Aytu BioScience received approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the MiOXSYS system as an aid in the assessment of semen quality.

Some prominent players in the global Male Infertility market include

Bayer Healthcare

Andrology Solutions

Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Halotech DNA SL

EMD Sereno, Inc.

SCSA Diagnostics, Inc.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Male Infertility Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter