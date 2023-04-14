GANGWAL HEALTHCARE, A LEADING PHARMA MANUFACTURER BASED IN MUMBAI, SELECTS BATCHMASTER FOR THEIR FUTURE JOURNEY

Indore, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Healthcare has been added to BatchMaster’s illustrious and recognized list of pharmaceutical brands. This industry leader, which has its headquarters located in Mumbai, Maharashtra, pioneered the pharmaceutical industry and focuses on developing pharmaceutical, nutraceutical & cosmeceutical ingredients as well as finished products.

BatchMaster, with its years of experience in delivering ERP systems, will now be assisting this firm in improving visibility into operations, streamlining production, and creating new chances to effectively achieve its goal of being “the first to offer a solution.”

Production, Quality Assurance, Quality Control, Lot Traceability, etc. were the areas that needed improvement particularly. Their key requirement was to be able to manage formulations for both pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals with a robust pharma ERP software. Hence, to streamline their operations and provide these functionalities, they searched for an apt solution.

The aforementioned company looked at a number of possibilities before deciding that BatchMaster Enterprise with Tally Integration was the right alternative for its organizational requirements. With this, they can ensure seamless integration between AP, AR, and GLs of BatchMaster ERP & Tally.

“It’s our pleasure that a leading and renowned pharma manufacturer showed immense trust in us and chose BatchMaster for their future journey. We have offered them BME on-premises with Tally integration and Nutravertical” which is thoughtfully designed to meet their needs in a much more effective manner, said Mr. Sanjay Panjwani”, Managing Director of BatchMaster Software.

About Gangwal Healthcare

Gangwal Healthcare is a solutions provider for Complex, Innovative Cutting edge technological formulations. The building of a “best in class” solutions provider starts with understanding the complexities of a customer’s need and identifying gaps. New technologies and Drug Delivery Systems are studied and appropriate excipients or raw materials are identified to resolve the problem. Working closely with esteemed customers over the years, Gangwal Healthcare made this possible due to a team of highly technical and committed Marketing professionals with decades of experience in problem-solving. Gangwal Healthcare is a dynamic team of youth and experience with a “Vision”. The objective is to try and be the “First” to offer a solution to new technologies and make a tangible impact in the areas of Fitness, Wellness, and Health.

About BatchMaster Software

BatchMaster Software is one of the market leaders in offering enterprise software solutions for the process manufacturing industries. Through a vast industry experience with over 2500 implementations worldwide, BatchMaster clearly understands the unique industry challenges and offers ERP solutions that support industry-specific functionalities, and handle critical processes of the micro-verticals. BatchMaster helps organizations streamline their operations, bring down costs, increase profits, and manage compliance and safety to keep their customers happy and satisfied.