Lamborghini Urus S Launched in India At Rs 4.18 Crore

Delhi, India, 2023-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ — Italian luxury car manufacturer, Lamborghini, has launched its Urus S performance SUV in India with a starting price of Rs 3.80 crore (ex-showroom). The Urus S is the latest addition to the company’s Urus lineup, and it boasts a range of luxury-oriented features and customisation options.

The Urus S is the second model in Lamborghini’s Urus lineup, priced at Rs 4.18 crore (ex-showroom, India), and will be sold alongside the Urus Performante, which is priced from Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom, India). The Urus S costs Rs 4 lakh less than the Urus Performante. The new SUV competes with other high-performance luxury SUVs like the BMW XM, Audi RSQ8, Aston Martin DBX 707, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and Maserati Levante Trofeo.

The new Lamborghini Urus S is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which is the same as the Urus Performante. It produces 666 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque, enabling the car to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The power is transmitted to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

One of the main differences between the Urus S and the Urus Performante is the suspension set-up. While the Urus Performante uses a sportier, lowered, fixed coil spring for better handling, the Urus S retains the air suspension from before, allowing it to adjust its ride height for off-road driving. The Urus S also comes with three off-road modes, namely Sabbia, Neve, and Terra, as well as Strada, Sport, and Corsa modes, which can tweak the power output of the car.

The Urus S has a range of cosmetic upgrades, including a new bumper, a redesigned bonnet with cooling vents, and a partially exposed carbon-fibre roof. Inside, the Urus S gets leather as standard, but consumers have the option of customising the interior with Black Alcantara or a wider variety of materials.