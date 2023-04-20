Medical Suction Devices Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Apr 20, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Suction Devices Industry Overview

The global Medical Suction Devices Market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to a rise in the number of procedures, such as in vacuum-assisted deliveries, where suction devices are used. In addition, the decreasing price is making these devices affordable thereby advancing the penetration of these products.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in the year 2020 has positively impacted the market growth owing to the increased demand for critical care capacity and to support hospitals in the fight against COVID-19. As these, medical suction devices are used to provide suction and fluid removal during respiratory treatment in ICU admitted COVID-19 patients. Thus, the pandemic impact on the market will be long-lasting and create potential opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

In addition, a paradigm shift of consumers from traditional health care to advance home health care solutions, along with growing demand for emergency care and a rise in the geriatric population will drive market growth for medical suction devices. For instance, as per the WHO, the global population aged 65 and above is expected to increase from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050. As the growing aging population is more susceptible to chronic respiratory conditions, thereby bolstering the market growth over the forecast period.

Medical Suction Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical suction devices market based on portability, vacuum systems, end-use, and region:

Based on the Portability Insights, the market is segmented into Portable and Non-Portable.

The non-portable devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 68.7% in 2021. The high cost of non-portable devices is the primary factor leading to its larger revenue share.

The portable suction devices segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.7% in the market for medical suction devices during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of these devices in home healthcare services.

Based on the Vacuum Systems Insights, the market is segmented into Manual, Electrically Powered and Venturi.

The electrically powered suction devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.8% in 2021. The availability of a wide variety of electrically powered devices suitable for various applications coupled with the ease of use with powerful suction is contributing to the rapid growth of the segment.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Respiratory, Gastric, Wound Suction, Delivery Rooms and Others.

The respiratory disease segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.1% in 2021. The swiftly rising prevalence rate of chronic respiratory diseases including asthma , COPD, and bronchitis is creating the demand for suction devices used to clear the airway passage.

, COPD, and bronchitis is creating the demand for suction devices used to clear the airway passage. The gastric treatment segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. Increasing the use of these devices in gastric suction to relieve pressure from blocked intestines, or to remove poisons, harmful chemicals, or overdosed pills from the stomach, is expected to propel the demand for medical suction devices over the forecast period.

Medical Suction Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market for medical suction devices is highly fragmented with the presence of many local players. As a result, players focus on cost reduction and innovation to ensure sustainability.

Some prominent players in the global Medical Suction Devices market include

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Precision Medical, Inc.

Integra Biosciences AG

Medicop, Inc.

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Welch Vacuum

Laerdal Medical

Labcoco Corporation

Amsino International, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

